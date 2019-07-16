This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest Prime Day deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Black Friday Prime Day is finally here, and Amazon has a ton of amazing deals in store. But with thousands of products to choose from, and new deals starting as often as every five minutes, it’s easy to get lost and think that you’re actually in the Amazon. To help you on this hunt, we here at TPG are scouring Amazon all day to find the best deals that might be worth a look. And while the discounts are exciting in and of themselves, there are also ways to maximize your return on Amazon spending during this two-day sale, which you can read about at the end of the post.
A new school year is quickly approaching and for some that means heading off to college. With the big move approaching, students across the US are starting to stock up on dorm room items. And if you’re not, Prime Day is a good time to get started as you could save some money and put it towards more fun summer activities.
As a reminder, these discounts are available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not currently an Amazon Prime member, you can sign up today for a free trial to take advantage of the sale. In addition, Prime Student allows college students to receive a free six-month trial membership.
1. Bedding
If you’re not into decking out your dorm and are just looking to get the basics, bedding should be at the top of your list. Amazon’s got you covered with the basics and has great deals on beddings sets. Note that these items seem to be happening as “lightening deals” meaning they’re only offered for a limited time, so you need to act fast if you see something you like.
2. Bluetooth Speakers
Whether you want to be the hangout room or you just enjoy listening to your music aloud, a bluetooth speaker is key. There’s a quite a few deals for Prime Day, but here’s a few of the standouts based on price and rating:
3. Space Saving Hanger
There’s nothing quite like a confined dorm to bring people together— That’s what makes your college dorm friends, the best friends. However, typically with these small spaces comes small closets. To maximize your space and storage, consider getting these space saving hangers.
4. Power Strip
Laptops, TV’s, microwaves, phone chargers, fans— the list could go on. Between you and someone else, you’re going to have a lot of things to plug-in, which is why you’re going to need a power strip and maybe even an extension cord. These are weirdly pricy items on the regular, so take advantage of the Prime Day offerings.
5. Shower Caddy
Ah yes, the dash from the dorm room to the communal showers. There’s nothing worse than when you have to do this multiple times because you forgot something in your room or in the shower. That’s why a shower caddy is absolutely necessary so that you can have all of your bathroom necessities conveniently in one place.
6. Christmas Lights
Dorm rooms aren’t particularly known for their amazing lighting. Instead, you’ll likely be welcomed with bright fluorescent lights. Maybe I’m being dramatic, but I don’t think there’s anyone who enjoys this harsh lighting 24/7— that’s why I deem Christmas lights a must when it comes to living that dorm life.
- Battery Operated Fairy Lights
- White Christmas Lights
- Star Light Strand
- LED light strip with bluetooth capabilities
7. Bedside Caddy
There’s a good chance you’re going to have either a bunk bed or a lofted bed, and even if you don’t, bedside storage isn’t the standard. That’s why these handy bedside caddy’s are super practical. Do you really want to climb up and down the ladder just to plug your phone in?
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget, you can maximize your rewards on Amazon purchases by using a credit card such as the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Citi Double Cash Card or The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express. Check out this post for a deeper dive into the best cards for Amazon purchases — not only on Prime Day, but every day of the year. You can also stack different promotions, such as the 20% discount by using just one Amex Membership Reward point and a $10 promotional credit by spending $10+ at Whole Foods.
Follow The Points Guy for comprehensive coverage of Prime Day 2019 — click here for more great deals.
Featured image by Hero Images / Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.