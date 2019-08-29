This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We’re seeing an amazing deal for a nonstop flight between Newark (EWR) and Honolulu (HNL) for just 50,000 United miles one-way or 12,500 Turkish miles on September 1. It’s incredibly rare to see saver award availability on this route which was first reported by Dan’s Deals.
If you’re short on miles, you can instantly transfer Chase points to United at a 1:1 ratio. Even better, if you hold a card that earns Citi ThankYou Points, you can transfer your points to Turkish Airlines at a 1:1 ratio. Points should transfer within a day, but could take longer. Keep in mind that you will need need to call Turkish Airlines directly at 800-874-8875 to book the award but for 12.5k miles, it’s worth calling. But hurry, as of this post there are only two seats left!
It’s worth noting that the award may be gone by the time the Turkish miles are in your account, so you should be willing to accept that risk — however you’ll still be able to use those miles to book award flights on United to Hawaii from just 12,500 miles one-way in first or 7,500 miles in economy.
Using Singapore miles is an option as well, you’ll need just 34,500 miles for a one-way award in first class. You can transfer Citi, Amex and Chase points to Singapore at a 1:1 ratio.
You’ll be flying United’s 767, which unfortunately does not feature the new Polaris seats, between Newark and Honolulu.
To search, head to United and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or call Turkish Airlines.
Airline: United
Routes: EWR-HNL
Cost: 12.5k Turkish miles one-way in business, plus taxes and fees
Dates: Sept. 1
Pay Taxes and Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s what you can book:
Newark (EWR) to Honolulu (HNL) for 50k United Miles or 12.5k Turkish Airlines Miles and Smiles one-way in business:
Featured image courtesy of Art Wager / Getty Images
