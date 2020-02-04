Deals

Hawaii flights on sale: Visit Honolulu, Maui, Kauai and more from $274 round-trip

Katherine Fan
1h ago

Hawaii flights are on sale again. The cheapest routes originate out of West Coast cities for less than $300 round-trip — between $300 to $800 cheaper than usual, according to Google Flights.

The only drawback is that many of these fares begin in basic economy. Basic economy means different things to different airlines, but you may not have free use of the overhead bins for a carry-on bag, and you probably won’t be able to select your seat, get an upgrade or earn PQM/PQS/PQDs. However, it’s possible to defeat many of basic economy’s negative aspects by having elite status or a cobranded credit card.

To find a deal, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA like Orbitz or Expedia.

Airline: Alaska, Hawaiian, American, Southwest, United, Delta
Routes: SJC/OAK/SAN/LAX/SFO/PDX/SEA and more to HNL/OGG/KOA/LIH/ITO
Cost: $274+ round trip
Dates: February — May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ CardChase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)

Here are some examples of specific flights that are available:

San Jose (OAK) to Kona (KOA) for $274 round trip nonstop on Hawaiian via Google:

Oakland (OAK) to Lihue (LIH) for $277 round trip nonstop on Hawaiian via Google:

San Diego (SAN) to Maui (OGG) for $276 round trip nonstop on Alaska:

Denver (DEN) to Kona (KOA) for $355 round trip on American:

Phoenix (PHX) to Maui (OGG) for $355 round trip on United:

Maximize your purchase

Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire ReserveAmerican Express® Gold CardCiti Premier CardCiti Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.

Featured image by Summer Hull for The Points Guy.

Katherine Fan started out as a TPG reader in 2013, joining the editorial team as a contributor in 2015 and going full-time at the beginning of 2018. As Senior Travel Features Reporter, Katherine reports on aviation, points and miles, and travel news.
