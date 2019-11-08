You can still fly home for Thanksgiving with Frontier’s 50% sale
If you still haven’t booked a flight home for Thanksgiving (or just assumed it wasn’t going to happen at all due to expensive airfare) Frontier might be showing its thanks a little early.
On Friday, Nov. 8, Frontier is running a promotion for flights right around the Thanksgiving holiday — you can get 50% off all flights between Nov. 20 and 26, as well as flights on Nov. 28 and Dec 3. Just use promo code THANKS when booking your flight, and don’t wait too long: The deal is only valid for one day and will expire at the end of Nov. 8.
The discount is valid for select nonstop domestic routes, plus nonstop flights between the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The 50% savings is only on the base fare.
Airline: Frontier
Routes: Various domestic routes
Cost: 50% off
Pay with: The Platinum Card® from American Express (for 5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, the Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Denver (DEN) to Miami (MIA)
Arrive in Miami from Denver first thing in the morning on Thanksgiving day, Nov. 28, for just $100.30. For this same route, the least expensive price you’ll find on other airlines is $214 and that includes a layover. This is a great deal for a nonstop route giving you plenty of time to enjoy your Thanksgiving meal.
Orlando (MCO) to Providence (PVD)
Fly out for Thanksgiving early on Nov. 26 and spend some extra time with the family for only $15! Or, if you can’t take off that much time from work, flights for that route between Orlando and Providence are all reliably inexpensive.
Atlanta (ATL) to Islip (ISP)
If you need to get to Long Island for your Thanksgiving holiday, Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip is incredibly convenient, and it can help you to avoid all that holiday traffic. Best of all, you can fly the Tuesday before Thanksgiving for just $80.
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this guide for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Keep in mind that Frontier Airlines is a low-cost carrier, which means you’ll have to pay extra for carry-on bags and seat assignments. So, definitely take into consideration those additional fees when comparing the price of a ticket against other airlines. But with fares this low during such a peak travel time, chances are Frontier will beat any competitor pricing for these particular routes.
For travelers who have not flown Frontier before, here are some tips to keep in mind to ensure a smooth travel experience.
Feature photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images.
