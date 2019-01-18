This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
A deal that’s been around for awhile but slipped under our noses was just discovered by Miles to Memories. Thompson Hotels is offering a fourth night free on any of its hotel stays — the only requirement being you have to pay with an American Express card.
Thompson Hotels owns 10 luxury properties around North America, including the newly renovated Beekman in New York City and The Cape in Cabo San Lucas.
Thompson is actually a part of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), which was recently acquired by Hyatt. You can already earn and redeem Hyatt points at more than 50 locations, and another 450+ properties will be added throughout 2019.
The deal is worth taking advantage of, as we found when trying a test booking at The Beekman. Booking directly with the Beekman results in a $1,233 charge:
You’ll pay even more with Hotels.com, with a total price of $1,386:
But when booking through the deal page and applying the fourth night free promo code, the price comes out to $1,109.
It’s possible you may find better rates on other OTA’s, and if you have the Citi Prestige card you can book using Citi’s fourth night free perk. Citi’s fourth night perk may even be stackable with select bookings, as it appears The Cape is offering its own fourth night free booking separate from the Amex offer. You’d have to call up and book through the Citi Prestige concierge to get that rate.
In the case of booking a four-night stay at The Cape, prices on Hotels.com were the same as booking through the Amex fourth night free promo — making the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card 10x miles on Hotels.com a very enticing option (when booked and paid via Hotels.com/venture).
The offer only applies to stays booked and completed before March 31. Enter the promo code DPSUMO when booking or book through the promotion’s webpage, which should automatically apply the discount code. Just remember you have to pay with an American Express card.
If you don’t have an American Express card but want to take advantage of the deal, you can make your way towards hitting a minimum spend for a welcome bonus on an Amex card while taking advantage of this deal. Here are some of the best current public offers:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express: 60,000 bonus Membership Rewards points for spending $5,000 in the first three months of Card Membership
- American Express® Gold Card: 35,000 bonus Membership Rewards points for spending $2,000 in the first three months of Card Membership
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express: Up to 75,000 bonus Membership Rewards points for spending $20,000 in the first three months of Card Membership
- Hilton Honors American Express Card: 90,000 bonus Hilton points for spending $2,000 in the first three months of Card Membership
Featured image of The Cape courtesy of Thompson Hotels.
