Though Delta is infamous for not offering award charts to SkyMiles members, the airline does offer award flights at attractive rates from time to time. Just this past week, Delta offered round-trip economy award redemptions starting at just 34,000 SkyMiles. Now, Delta is offering a very quick flash sale on Delta One and Business Class award flights.
Unfortunately, you won’t have much time to plan any trips. This Delta SkyMiles promotion ends today, May 11.
At the moment, Delta One and select partner Business Class flights from the United States and Europe are available for 86,000 miles one-way or 128,000 miles round-trip. Flights on dates on which the promotional rate is not available are priced from 105,000+ one-way or 221,000+ round-trip. On many dates, one-way redemptions start at more than 300,000 miles.
Redemptions starting at 86,000 one-way are available between numerous destinations. Keep in mind that taxes and fees vary depending on your destination. For example, London Heathrow (LHR) is notorious for massive fuel surcharges.
This promotion is especially great as there are multiple dates during the summer travel season as well as during the fall and winter. Plus, some routes may feature Delta One Suites. Check out TPG’s guide to Delta One Suites to find out whether or not your aircraft will feature one of Delta’s updated Business Class products.
To search, plug in your origin airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned above. We recommend using Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar, and make sure you toggle to “Miles” when looking at search results.
Remember that Diamond and Platinum Medallion members are entitled to fee-free cancellations on all award bookings (Basic Economy tickets notwithstanding), so top-tier elites can book now and see if it works with their schedule down the road. Also, Delta’s higher elite tiers are entitled to complimentary upgrades from Main Cabin to Comfort+.
If you’re in need of SkyMiles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Numerous US cities/numerous European cities
Cost: 86,000+ SkyMiles one-way in Delta One/Business Class
Booking Dates: Book by the end of today, May 11
Travel Dates: Limited dates May — July, numerous dates August — January
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare plus trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to London (LHR) for 86,000 miles + $56 in taxes and fees one-way nonstop with Virgin Atlantic:
Boston (BOS) to London (LHR) for 128,000 miles + $307 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Portland (PDX) to Amsterdam (AMS) for 128,000 miles + $57 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Chicago (ORD) to Rome (FCO) for 128,000 miles + $75 in taxes and fees round-trip:
St. Louis (STL) to Paris (CDG) for 128,000 miles + $133 in taxes and fees round-trip in Delta One Suites:
New York (LGA/JFK) to Venice (VCE) for 128,000 miles + $58 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Brussels (BRU) for 128,000 miles + $57 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Boosting Your SkyMiles Balance
While you couldn’t earn a welcome bonus in time to boost your balance for this wave of deals, you may consider adding a card now in anticipation of flash sales to come. There are a variety of ways to earn Delta miles, from Delta-operated flights to trips on SkyTeam airlines to various non-travel partners. However, one of the best ways to boost your SkyMiles balance to score a few free trips is by adding one of these cards to your arsenal:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months; offer subject to change at anytime, (you can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles)
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 50,000-point welcome bonus after you spend $10,000 and an extra 25,000 points after you spend an additional $10,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first 3 months of card membership
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 40,000-mile welcome bonus plus 10,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months.
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($95 annual fee, waived the first year; See Rates & Fees); 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.)
