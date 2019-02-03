This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Now is the perfect time to use Delta SkyMiles to experience Delta’s new flagship business class product, Delta One Suites. This is thanks to a plethora of phenomenal award redemptions available on round-trip itineraries from the United States to Tokyo. While Delta One and Delta One Suites will typically run you anywhere from 200,000 to upwards of 500,000 SkyMiles, Delta is currently offering round-trip flights between multiple cities in the US to both Tokyo’s Haneda (HND) and Narita (NRT) airports for just 120,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
Typically when we see award redemption rates at discounted rates, the itineraries are either a mix of economy and premium cabins, or feature multiple stops at inconvenient airports. This, however, is not the case with this latest batch of amazing SkyMiles award redemptions. 120,000 SkyMiles will get you a seat in Delta One Suites on both the departure and return leg of your award itinerary. Additionally, many of these deeply discounted award redemptions are either nonstop or one-stop itineraries. If you’re short on miles, mixed-cabin awards are also available with Delta One Suite starting at just 90,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
If you’re looking to travel to Tokyo in the next couple of weeks, TPG has come across round-trip itineraries from New York City to Tokyo beginning February 13th. Regardless of when you’re planning to travel, we recommend you book these award flights quickly as we don’t anticipate these fares lasting too long.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: ATL, DCA, DTW, EWR, LAX, LGA, JFK, ORD, SEA (plus many others) to HND, NRT
Cost: 120,000+ round-trip in Delta One Suites or 90,000 round-trip mixed cabin award (+taxes/fees)
Dates: February – July 2019
Booking Link: Directly with Delta
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (5x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York City (LGA/EWR) to Tokyo (HND/NRT) in Delta One Suites for 120,000 SkyMiles (+$62 Taxes/Fees) round-trip in February:
Minneapolis, MN (MSP) to Tokyo (NRT/HND) nonstop/one-stop in Delta One Suites for 120,000 SkyMiles (+$56 Taxes/Fess) round-trip in February:
Washington DC (DCA) to Tokyo (HND) in Delta One Suites for 120,000 SkyMiles (+$61 Taxes/Fees) round-trip in February:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Tokyo (HND) in Delta One Suites and Economy for 90,000 SkyMiles ($56 taxes/fees) round-trip in February:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases to pay the taxes and fees, such as the Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, Citi Prestige (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta cobranded credit cards to ensure you’re able to take advantage of a deal next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express currently comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Plus, this is a great card for defeating basic economy.
