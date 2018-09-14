This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available – Citi Prestige Card
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Delta has launched an award sale for both domestic and Caribbean travel. Round-trip domestic economy awards start at 10,000 SkyMiles round-trip and Caribbean routes start at just 16,000 SkyMiles round-trip. While it’s not the first time Delta has offered domestic and Caribbean destinations as part of a flash sale, these are great redemptions that could be worth taking advantage of.
For domestic redemptions, you’ll need to travel between January 15 and February 28, 2019. And for the Caribbean deals, you’ll need to fly between October 1 and November 16, 2018. Although Delta’s deals site only lists select routes for these deals, we’re seeing quite a few other airports included as well as these promo redemption rates extending beyond the given dates.
At current TPG valuations, 10,000 SkyMiles are worth approximately $120, while 16,000 SkyMiles are worth $192. Adding in taxes and fees ranging from $11 to $80, you could be getting away with some steals on tickets that often cost several hundred dollars.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Head to Delta.com and search around for the route of your choice to see how it’s pricing. The sale for both domestic and Caribbean ends September 19 at 11:59pm ET, so book soon if you want to take advantage of the deal.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Flights between US cities; flights between US cities and Caribbean destinations like SJU/SJO/MBJ/NAS and more
Cost: 10,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in economy in the US; 16,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in economy to the Caribbean
Purchase By: September 19
Dates: January 15 – February 28, 2019 for US routes; October 1 – November 16, 2018 for Caribbean routes
Booking Link: Directly with Delta
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Portland (PWM) for 10,000 SkyMiles + $11 round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to San Francisco (SFO) for 11,000 SkyMiles + $11 round-trip:
Cincinnati (CVG) to Boston (BOS) for 15,000 SkyMiles + $11 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to San Juan (SJU) for 16,000 SkyMiles + $11 round-trip:
Seattle (SEA) to Anchorage (ANC) for 16,000 SkyMiles + $11 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) for 24,000 SkyMiles + $136 round-trip:
New York (JFK) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) for 24,000 SkyMiles + $113 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) for 26,000 SkyMiles + $80 round-trip:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases to pay the taxes and fees, such as the Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
If you don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, consider signing up for one of the Delta credit cards to ensure you’re able to take advantage of a deal next time one pops up. For example, the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express currently comes with a bonus of 30,000 miles after you spend $1,000 in the first three months, plus up to a $300 statement credit on Delta purchases made directly with Delta in the first three months. (Offer ends 8/15/19.) Also, this is a great card for defeating basic economy.
Featured image by Levente Bodo / Getty Images.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.