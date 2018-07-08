This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Good news if you’re looking for a deal to Mexican or Caribbean beach destinations and have some Delta SkyMiles burning a hole in your pocket. Delta is back with another flash sale on award flights.
And while there have been some great flight deals to Cancun recently, this promotion makes using miles competitive. According to current TPG valuations, 12,000 SkyMiles are worth just $144. If interested, make a quick decision as tickets must be purchased no later than July 11, 2018.
While Delta only lists the following routes, we are finding that this award sale is much more extensive. So, hop onto Delta.com and search around for the route of your choice to see how it’s pricing out.
Airline: Delta
Routes: JFK/LAX/BOS/ATL to CUN/MEX/SJD/SJU… and many more
Cost: From 12,000 miles plus taxes/fees starting at $11 round-trip
Book by: July 11, 2018
Dates: September 7-October 15, 2018
Restrictions: Terms note that a Saturday night stay is required, but this restriction isn’t being applied in practice.
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Cancun (CUN) for 12,000 miles + $78 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD) for 12,000 miles + $87 round-trip:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Mexico City (MEX) for 12,000 miles + $103 round-trip:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to San Juan (SJU) for 16,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Cancun (CUN) for 16,000 miles + $84 round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to San Juan (SJU) for 16,000 miles + $11 round-trip:
Atlanta (ATL) to Cancun (CUN) for 18,000 miles + $78 round-trip:
H/T: The Gate
Featured image courtesy of Getty Images.
