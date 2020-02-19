Delta award flash sale: US flights from 10k, international from 16k miles round-trip
If you’re itching for a cheap spring getaway, Delta is back with another flash award sale with deals within North America and to the Caribbean, Central America, Europe, Asia and more.
We’re seeing Main Cabin prices as low as 10,000 Delta miles round-trip from cities like Seattle (SEA) and Los Angeles (LAX) to various North American destinations, and cheap flights to tropical hotspots like Cancun (CUN) and Nassau (NAS) starting at 18,000 miles round-trip.
There’s no expiration date listed for these deals, so book sooner than later. Even if you don’t see your cities listed, it’s worth checking anyway because often other destinations are on sale.
To search, plug in your departure airport at Delta.com along with one of the sale destinations mentioned below. Use Delta’s “Flexible Dates” calendar and be sure to check “shop with miles” before you search. If you find a deal but don’t have enough SkyMiles in your account, you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points to Delta at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Between numerous North American cities and to destinations in the Caribbean, Central America, South America and more — see full list here
Cost: 10,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in Main Cabin, less in basic economy
Dates: March to early June 2020
Pay taxes and fees with: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier cards has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Keep in mind this award sale advertises Main Cabin pricing, but on many routes you can book Delta basic economy for even fewer miles.
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York-JFK to San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) for 19,000 SkyMiles + $86 in Main Cabin (14,000 miles round-trip in basic economy):
Austin (AUS) to Cancun (CUN) for 16,000 SkyMiles + $93 round-trip in Main Cabin (10,000 miles round-trip in basic economy):
Nashville (BNA) to Nassau (NAS) for 16,000 SkyMiles + $121 round-trip in Main Cabin (12,000 miles round-trip in basic economy):
Los Angeles to Calgary (YYC) for 19,000 SkyMiles + $61 round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin (14,000 miles round-trip in basic economy):
New York-JFK to Paris (CDG) for 26,000 SkyMiles + $84 round-trip in Main Cabin:
Seattle to Los Angeles for 10,000 SkyMiles + $11 round-trip in Main Cabin (9,000 miles round-trip in basic economy):
Washington, D.C. (IAD) to Bogota (BOG) for 24,000 SkyMiles + $83 round-trip in Main Cabin (18,000 miles round-trip in basic economy):
Seattle to Seoul (ICN) for 34,000 SkyMiles + $46 round-trip nonstop in Main Cabin:
Earn more Delta SkyMiles
There are lots of ways to earn Delta miles, but one of the best ways to quickly boost your SkyMiles balance is by adding one of these cards to your wallet:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); 60,000-point welcome bonus after you use your new card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first three months, though be sure to check the CardMatch Tool to see if you’re targeted for a 100,000-point welcome bonus after spending $5,000 in the first three months (offer subject to change at any time). You can transfer Membership Rewards points directly to Delta SkyMiles. Terms Apply.
- The Business Platinum® Card from American Express ($595 annual fee; See Rates & Fees); Earn up to 100,000 points; 50,000 points after you spend $10,000 and an extra 50,000 points after you spend an additional $15,000 all on qualifying purchases within your first three months of Card Membership. Terms Apply.
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card ($99 annual fee; waived the first year, see rates and fees); Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires April 1, 2020)
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card ($250 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles (an all-time high). Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires April 1, 2020)
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card ($550 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs), an all-time high for this card. Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 bonus Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first 3 months, plus earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires April 1, 2020)
- Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card ($0 annual fee; see rates and fees); Earn 15,000 bonus miles after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months. (Offer expires April 1, 2020
