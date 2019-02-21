This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta’s back with yet another great award sale to Europe. You can fly from a wide variety of US cities including Boston, Chicago, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington DC to a number of European cities starting at just 30,000 SkyMiles round-trip.
At current TPG valuations, 30,000 SkyMiles are worth just $360. Adding in taxes and fees starting at $56 and this is equivalent to scoring a $416 round-trip deal. While we’ve seen cheaper revenue flights to Europe on Delta recently, those deals are in basic economy. Although Delta is experimenting with basic economy awards, all of these examples book into the Main Cabin fare class. So you’ll be able to check up to a 50 pound bag each way and select your seat for free for the flight over to Europe.
If you’re short on miles, remember that you can instantly transfer American Express Membership Rewards points into your SkyMiles account at 1:1 ratio.
Given how widespread this sale is, your best bet would be to head to Delta.com and search around for the route of your choice to see how it’s pricing. It’s unclear when the sale ends, so you’ll want to book soon to take advantage of the deal.
Airline: Delta
Routes: US Cities (IAD/JFK/BOS/ORD/CLE/LAX/IND/PHL and likely others) to Europe (KEF/CDG/LHR/AMS/FRA/FCO/BCN/ATH/NCE and likely others)
Cost: 30,000+ SkyMiles and $56+ round-trip in economy
Booking Link: Direct with Delta
Pay Taxes/Fees With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare on plus excellent trip delay insurance), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel).
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Washington DC Dulles (IAD) to Reykjavík (KEF) for 30,000 miles + $56 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Reykjavík (KEF) for 32,000 miles + $50 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Zurich (ZRH) for 32,000 miles + $57 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Chicago (ORD) to Paris (CDG) for 40,000 miles + $89 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Amsterdam (AMS) for 42,000 miles + $57 in taxes and fees round-trip:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 44,000 miles + $184 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Washington DC (IAD/DCA) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 44,000 miles + $190 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Washington DC (IAD) to Paris (CDG) for 45,000 miles + $89 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Boston (BOS) to Paris (CDG) for 48,000 miles + $83 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Barcelona (BCN) for 46,000 miles + $47 in taxes and fees round-trip nonstop:
Boston (BOS) to London Heathrow (LHR) for 48,000 miles + $184 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Indianapolis (IND) to Nice (NCE) for 50,000 miles + $65 in taxes and fees round-trip:
Indianapolis (IND) to Paris (CDG) for 50,000 miles + $89 in taxes and fees round-trip:
H/T: Award Travel 101
Featured image by James Farley via Getty Images.
