Deal alert: Winter flights to the Caribbean from $89 one-way
The birds are migrating south for the winter in pursuit of warmer weather, and so can you at these prices. Flights to the Caribbean begin at $99 one-way nonstop, or $238 round-trip in economy. So if the holiday cheer has left your soul and you’re despondent at the idea of seven more weeks of slushy ice, dust of your passport and hop on a flight.
As always, search for available dates by heading to Google Flights and entering your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an online travel agency (OTA) like Priceline or Expedia. Don’t forget to use a card that earns bonus points on travel.
Airline: American, JetBlue, Spirit, Delta
Routes: JFK/BWI/ATL/FLL to GCM/CUN/AUA/PLS and more
Cost: from $89 one-way in economy
Dates: January – June 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some examples of sale fares you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Aruba (AUA) for $89 one-way on Spirit:
New York (JFK) to Grand Cayman (GCM) for $99 one-way nonstop on JetBlue:
Baltimore (BWI) to Cancun (CUN) from $238 round-trip nonstop on Spirit:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Nassau (NAS) for $243 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
New York (JFK) to Providenciales (PLS) for $284 round-trip nonstop on JetBlue:
Featured photo by Getty Images.
