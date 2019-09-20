This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Do you have friends or family you haven’t seen in a while because of pricey airfare? Well, you may be in luck with these low United fares at just $97 round-trip.
If you can’t find any availability that works for you, be sure to check with Delta as it’s also offering flights from $97 round-trip. The great part about the United sale is that there’s widespread availability on routes that are a little more than a quick hop, like Atlanta (ATL) to Newark (EWR).
If you don’t see your city in the examples, do not fret because there were lots of cities available. Head to Google flights, plug in your city as the departing airport, then type in United States in the “where to?” spot, bring the price adjustment down to $100 and enter dates as flexible as you can, then have some fun seeing where you can go for double-digit amounts.
Note that since this is United basic economy, you will have to pay extra for a carry-on bigger than backpack and for checked luggage — but that’s not as bad when you’re only paying $97.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: United
Routes: Multiple U.S. cities
Cost: $97 round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: Varies by route
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Newark (EWR) to Atlanta (ATL) for $97 round-trip on United:
Minneapolis (MSP) to Houston (IAH) for $97 round-trip on United:
Atlanta (ATL) to Newark (EWR) for $97 round-trip on United:
Austin (AUS) to Chicago (ORD) for $97 round-trip on United:
Denver (DEN) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $97 round-trip on United:
Detroit (DTW) to Denver (DEN) for $97 round-trip on United:
Chicago (ORD) to Fort Myers (RSW) for $97 round-trip on United:
Boston (BOS) to Chicago (ORD) for $97 round-trip on United:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
