Deal Alert: Incredible Qatar Qsuite Award Space From the US to Doha and Beyond
The winner of the 2018 TPG Awards Best International Business Class of the Year was clear: Qatar’s Qsuite. And, if you haven’t tried it out for yourself, a ton of availability just opened up on many US routes for March 2020, and there are more than four seats available on many dates.
We first saw this availability reported on Spencer Howard’s Straight to the Points newsletter and then shared by Spencer on God Save the Points.
It’s easier than ever to search Qatar availability, as it now appears right on American Airlines’ website. By using the “non-stop only” filter, you can easily find which dates have award space when searching an award from a US gateway to Doha, Qatar.
For reference in your search, here are the routes, dates, aircraft types and flight numbers where Qatar is flying Qsuite-installed aircraft to/from the US — and which Qatar routes don’t yet have the Qsuite product. However, based on how quickly Qatar is adding Qsuite routes to the US, it’s likely that all US routes will have Qsuites by March 2020. But, we are only going to focus below on the routes that currently show a Qsuite-installed aircraft.
Awards cost 70,000 miles each way between the US and the Middle East (e.g. Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE) or Indian Subcontinent (e.g. India, Sri Lanka, Maldives), or 75,000 miles each way between the US and anywhere in Africa (e.g. Seychelles, Mauritius, South Africa). However, you can’t use Qatar to route to any other regions — such as back to Europe or onward to Asia Regions 1 and 2 — on the same ticket. Taxes and fees are quite reasonable when booking an award ticket on Qatar through American, starting at just $8 one-way.
Availability is wide open so it’s a great opportunity to make this into a family affair. For instance, you can book four tickets in QSuites from Houston (IAH) to Johannesburg (JNB) for 300,000 AAdvantage miles plus $63 one-way.
Airline: Qatar
Routes: BOS/PHL/ORD/DFW/IAH/JFK/IAD to DOH and beyond
Cost: From 70,000 American Airlines miles in Qatar Qsuite plus taxes/fees starting at $8 one-way
Travel Dates: mostly limited to March 2020
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Boston (BOS) to Doha (DOH) for 70,000 AAdvantage miles one-way in Qatar Qsuite:
Dates with 4+ seats available:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Doha (DOH) for 70,000 AAdvantage miles one-way in Qatar Qsuite:
Dates with 4+ seats available:
Chicago (ORD) to Doha (DOH) for 70,000 AAdvantage miles one-way in Qatar Qsuite:
Dates with 4+ seats available:
Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to Doha (DOH) for 70,000 AAdvantage miles one-way in Qatar Qsuite:
Houston (IAH) to Doha (DOH) for 70,000 AAdvantage miles one-way in Qatar Qsuite:
Dates with 4+ availability:
New York Kennedy (JFK) to Doha (DOH) for 70,000 AAdvantage miles one-way in Qatar Qsuite:
Washington DC Dulles (IAD) to Doha (DOH) for 70,000 AAdvantage miles one-way in Qatar Qsuite:
Dates with 4+ seats available:
