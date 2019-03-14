This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®
Qatar’s Qsuite was the winner of the 2018 TPG Awards Best International Business Class of the Year, scoring a 90 in TPG‘s new numerical review scoring system. If you want to check out the product for yourself, you have one more optron to do so: Qatar just added another US destination to its Qsuite route network.
Starting June 2, Qatar will switch its Doha (DOH) to Philadelphia (PHL) route from an Airbus A350-900 without Qsuite…
…to an Airbus A350-900 with Qsuite.
The new addition brings the total number of US routes that’ll have Qsuites to eight. Just four routes had the award-winning product at the start of 2019: Chicago, Houston, New York JFK and Washington DC Dulles.
Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) was switched to Qsuite on January 16 and Los Angeles (LAX) got the new business class cabin on February 2. Boston is still scheduled to be switched on March 31 before Philadelphia is added in June.
Here’s the full details of when, where and on what type of aircraft you’ll find Qsuite on US routes. Note that there have been some equipment swaps on some of these routes since the last time we dug into the details:
|Route
|Aircraft Type
|Flight #
|Effective Date
|Boston (BOS)
|Boeing 777-300ER
|743 / 744
|March 31
|Chicago (ORD)
|Boeing 777-300ER
|725 / 726
|Dallas/Forth Worth (DFW)
|Boeing 777-300ER
|729 / 730
|thru June 30
|Dallas/Forth Worth (DFW)
|Airbus A350-1000
|729 / 730
|July 1
|Houston (IAH)
|Boeing 777-200LR
|713 / 714
|thru May 31
|Houston (IAH)
|Airbus A350-1000
|713 / 714
|June 1
|Los Angeles (LAX)
|Boeing 777-200LR
|739 / 740
|New York JFK
|Airbus A350-1000
|701 / 702
|thru May 31
|New York JFK
|Boeing 777-300ER
|701 / 702
|June 1
|New York JFK
|Airbus A350-900
|703 / 704
|thru March 31
|New York JFK
|Airbus A350-1000
|703 / 704
|April 1
|Philadelphia (PHL)
|Airbus A350-900
|727 / 728
|June 2
|Washington Dulles (IAD)
|Boeing 777-300ER
|707 / 708
Qatar Qsuite remains one of the few awards where it’s generally best to use American Airlines AAdvantage miles. So, once you find award availability, you’ll want to book right there on the AA.com website.
If you need to stock up on American Airlines AAdvantage miles to accomplish your Qsuite dreams, here are the best options right now:
- Buy AAdvantage miles for as little as 1.92 cents per mile. This is the easiest way of getting miles at the moment for an award. At 1.92 cents per mile, one-way awards between the US and the Middle East or Indian Subcontinent costs just $1,342 before minimal taxes/fees. Award flights all the way down to South Africa in Qatar business class would cost just $1,440 before taxes/fees.
-
Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard: 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
-
CitiBusiness / AAdvantage Platinum World Mastercard: 60,000 bonus AA miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases within the first 3 months.
-
Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard: 50,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first 3 months — plus Admirals Club lounge access for up to 33 travelers.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.