Qatar’s Qsuite was the winner of the 2018 TPG Awards Best International Business Class of the Year, scoring a 90 in TPG‘s new numerical review scoring system. If you want to check out the product for yourself, you have one more optron to do so: Qatar just added another US destination to its Qsuite route network.

Starting June 2, Qatar will switch its Doha (DOH) to Philadelphia (PHL) route from an Airbus A350-900 without Qsuite…

Image by Zach Honig / The Points Guy.
Image by Zach Honig / The Points Guy.

…to an Airbus A350-900 with Qsuite.

Qatar
Qatar’s Qsuite business class on the A350-1000. (Photo by Zach Honig)

The new addition brings the total number of US routes that’ll have Qsuites to eight. Just four routes had the award-winning product at the start of 2019: Chicago, Houston, New York JFK and Washington DC Dulles.

Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) was switched to Qsuite on January 16 and Los Angeles (LAX) got the new business class cabin on February 2. Boston is still scheduled to be switched on March 31 before Philadelphia is added in June.

Here’s the full details of when, where and on what type of aircraft you’ll find Qsuite on US routes. Note that there have been some equipment swaps on some of these routes since the last time we dug into the details:

Route Aircraft Type Flight # Effective Date
Boston (BOS) Boeing 777-300ER 743 / 744 March 31
Chicago (ORD) Boeing 777-300ER 725 / 726
Dallas/Forth Worth (DFW) Boeing 777-300ER 729 / 730 thru June 30
Dallas/Forth Worth (DFW) Airbus A350-1000 729 / 730 July 1
Houston (IAH) Boeing 777-200LR 713 / 714 thru May 31
Houston (IAH) Airbus A350-1000 713 / 714 June 1
Los Angeles (LAX) Boeing 777-200LR 739 / 740
New York JFK Airbus A350-1000 701 / 702 thru May 31
New York JFK Boeing 777-300ER 701 / 702 June 1
New York JFK Airbus A350-900 703 / 704 thru March 31
New York JFK Airbus A350-1000 703 / 704 April 1
Philadelphia (PHL) Airbus A350-900 727 / 728 June 2
Washington Dulles (IAD) Boeing 777-300ER 707 / 708

Qatar Qsuite remains one of the few awards where it’s generally best to use American Airlines AAdvantage miles. So, once you find award availability, you’ll want to book right there on the AA.com website.

If you need to stock up on American Airlines AAdvantage miles to accomplish your Qsuite dreams, here are the best options right now:

JT Genter is a digital nomad who travels full-time while covering American Airlines (Executive Platinum), IHG (Spire Ambassador) and anything points & miles. He's flown 59 airlines and 711k miles since 2017.

