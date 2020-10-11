Deal alert: Puerto Rico from $64 round-trip nonstop through spring 2021
Puerto Rico has reopened for travelers, and you won’t even need a passport to visit this sunny destination.
Visitors will want to note several important criteria for entry in order to avoid a mandatory 14-day quarantine, including the ubiquitous negative COVID-19 PCR test result dated no later than 72 hours before departure time, as well as an airport exit confirmation number and QR code. Note also that the island has a mandatory curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Oct. 16, and that many businesses are still operating at limited capacity.
Most airlines are flexible with booking right now, such as waived change fees. However, you’ll want to keep track of the airline cancellation policies and any coronavirus-related updates, and keep in mind that most waived fees don’t apply to basic economy.
To search, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or through an OTA like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: United, Spirit
Routes: Various U.S. mainland airports to SJU
Cost: $64+ round-trip in basic economy
Travel Dates: September 2020 to January 2021
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel; on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, starting Jan. 1, 2021), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
The information for the Citi Prestige and Citi Premier card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to San Juan (SJU) for $64 round-trip nonstop on Spirit:
Philadelphia (PHL) to San Juan (SJU) for $65 round-trip nonstop on Frontier:
Newark (EWR) to San Juan (SJU) for $66 round-trip nonstop on United Airlines in basic economy:
Charlotte (CLT) to San Juan (SJU) for $102 round-trip on Spirit:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured photo courtesy of Discover Puerto Rico.
