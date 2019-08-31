This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Airfare deals are typically only available on limited dates. We recommend you use Google Flights to find dates to fly, then book through an online travel agency such as Orbitz or Expedia, which allows you to cancel flights without penalty by 11pm Eastern Time within one day of booking. However, if you’re using The Platinum Card® from American Express, you’ll need to book directly with the airline or through the Amex Travel portal to get 5x MR points. Remember: Fares may disappear quickly, so book right away and take advantage of Orbitz or Expedia’s courtesy cancellation if you’re unable to get the time away from work or family.
Again?! Ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier is back with its Friends Fly Free promotion and $19 introductory one-way fares. This latest promo comes less than a week after Frontier offered insanely low $15 one-way fares as part of its new service from Newark International Airport (EWR).
Now until the end of Sunday, Sept. 1, Frontier is offering one-way fares from $19 on select routes. The 2-for-1 fares deal ends October 1. Anyone can take advantage of the $19 one-way fares, however, to receive 2-for-1 fares on qualifying routes you must be a member of Frontier’s discount club, Discount Den. Discount Den is an annual membership that allows members to access the least expensive fares and take advantage of Frontier’s ongoing Kids Fly Free program. An annual Discount Den membership costs $60.
Both the $19 one-way fares and 2-for-1 fares are only available on select routes. $19 fares are available on travel dates beginning October 6, 2019. Additionally, there are a few blackout dates during which neither offer is available. 2-for-1 fares available with the Friends Fly Free promo feature blackout dates that vary by route. Here are the blackout dates during which $19 fares are not available:
- Nov. 22 — Dec. 2, 2019
- Dec. 20 — Jan. 6, 2020
If you plan on taking advantage of this promotion, note that Frontier’s fares do not include checked luggage, carry-on bag or seat assignment. The only thing included in fares offered by Frontier is a personal item. All other services and add-ons will only be available for a fee.
Airline: Frontier
Routes: Various (see promo)
Cost: $19+ one-way
Dates: Beginning September 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Atlanta (ATL) to Tampa (TPA) for $19 one-way + nonstop:
Chicago (ORD) to Branson, MO (BKG) for $19 one-way + nonstop:
Austin (AUS) to New Orleans (MSY) for $19 one-way + nonstop:
Raleigh-Durham (RDU) to West Palm Beach (PBI) for $19 one-way + nonstop:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $19 one-way + nonstop:
2-for-1 from St. Louis (STL) to Denver (DEN) for $34 one-way + nonstop:
2-for-1 fare from Newark (EWR) to Phoenix (PHX) for $59 one-way + nonstop:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). For more, check out our post on maximizing airfare purchases.
Featured image by robertcicchetti / Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.