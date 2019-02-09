Deal Alert: Flights to Europe From $340 Round-Trip
For many, it’s still far too early to start planning your summer travels. But, putting off your summer travel plans could result in having to pay insanely high prices for flights to and from your preferred destination. This is especially true of flights between the United States and Europe. Luckily, we’re seeing quite a few deals to popular cities in Europe extending into June.
These low fares are available from major US cities to popular cities in Europe such as London and Paris, available in the early spring months into summer. Late March and early April appear to offer the most availability. Still, fares are available starting late February and trail into June. These less than-$400 round-trip fares are currently available through popular Oneworld and Star Alliance carriers including American and United.
If you manage to find a deal that works with your wallet and schedule, make sure you don’t miss out on what your destination has to offer. Check out Get Your Guide’s list of best activities in popular cities throughout Europe.
To search for these fares, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book. Most of these fares are available directly through the airline, however, some fares may only be available through OTAs like Priceline or Expedia.
Airlines: American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair, Swiss, TAP Air Portugal, United
Routes: BOS/EWR/JFK/ZFV/LAX/SFO/ORD to BCN/CDG/CPH/DUB/FCO/LON/OSL/ZRH
Cost: $336+ round-trip
Travel Dates: March – June 2019
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Premier Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Prestige Card (3x on airfare plus excellent trip delay insurance) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York City (JFK) to Paris (CDG) for $341 round-trip on American Airlines in April:
New York City (JFK) to Rome (FCO) for $357 round-trip on American Airlines in May:
Newark (EWR) to Dublin (DUB) for $391 round-trip on TAP Air Portugal in April:
Chicago (ORD) to Oslo (OSL) for $387 round-trip on Swiss in April:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Barcelona (BCN) for $356 round-trip on American Airlines in April, May:
Boston (BOS) to London-Gatwick (LGW) for $363 round-trip on American Airlines, British Airways in May:
