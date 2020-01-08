Deal alert: 2-for-1 Amtrak tickets on various U.S. routes
For those who are looking to do more train travel this year, that option just even more affordable because Amtrak is offering two-for-one tickets on travel between Feb. 1 and June 12, 2020 on select routes. This is an awesome expansion of Amtrak’s current BOGO deal for Saturday travel.
The sale is running from Jan. 7-12 on select routes in both coach and sleeping accommodations with the following blackout dates: April 10 and 13 and May 22 and May 25, 2020.
To access these deals use the discount code V605 on Amtrak.com. Bookings must be made three days in advance, and the companion and full fare paying passenger must travel together on the same itinerary. The deal has a few other limits: it is also only available in coach seats on the Northeast regional train and in business class on the Acela (which only offers business and first class seats).
Carrier: Amtrak
Routes: Available on the California Zephyr, Capitol Limited, Cardinal, City of New Orleans, Coast Starlight, Crescent, Empire Builder, Lake Shore Limited, Palmetto, Silver Meteor, Silver Star, Southwest Chief, Sunset Limited and Texas Eagle.
Cost: From $66 one-way
Restrictions: This offer is not combinable with any other discount offer. Sale prices are not available at all times and on all routes. This offer is also subject to any restrictions, blackouts and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased. A 25 percent cancellation fee may apply.
Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve® (3x on travel), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (2x on travel)
Here a few examples of what you can book
San Antonio, TX to New Orleans, LA for two people for $66 one-way:
Chicago, IL to Memphis, TN for two people for $89 one-way:
Portland, OR to Los Angeles, CA for two people for $97 one-way:
New York, NY to Charleston, SC for two people for $110 one-way:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card (3x on all travel purchases), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Featured image courtesy of Amtrak.
