Riding the rails this summer? Here’s how to get a free Amtrak ticket
If you have trips planned up and down the Eastern Seaboard early this year, Amtrak’s newest promotion could score you a free trip.
Here’s what you need to know.
Amtrak is running a new promotion called 1-2-3 FREE where you’ll get a free ride after taking several paid trips. You will need to take six qualifying one-way trips (three round-trips) on Acela or Northeast Regional from now until February 29, 2020. Each coupon is valid for one free one-way Acela or Northeast Regional trip. You must spend a minimum of $89 per one-way segment on the Acela and $49 on the Northeast Regional but you can register for both promotions.
After you get your coupon, you’ll need to travel between July 1 and August 31, 2020, and you can only earn a maximum of four coupons. If you have Amtrak Select Executive status from, your coupons will be redeemable for Acela first-class travel if traveling in Acela business and Northeast Regional business class travel if on the Northeast Regional. Amtrak offers its own loyalty program to reward frequent customers and help you earn free rides called the Amtrak Guest Rewards program.
If you decide to take advantage of the promotion, make sure you pay for the tickets with a travel rewards card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve, which is the best card for general travel purchases. The Amtrak Guest Rewards World Mastercard is also a solid option if you’re a frequent Amtrak traveler.
Amtrak’s made a series of notable announcements last year. TPG recently got a sneak peek of what the interiors of the new high-speed Acela trains will look like when they roll out in 2021. The train operator is also introducing improvements to the long-distance cars departing from New York. Amtrak also launched nonstop Acela service between New York and Washington D.C.
Make sure to check out our ultimate guide to Amtrak Guest Rewards for more on how to earn and burn points with the loyalty program.
