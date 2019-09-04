This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Amtrak has extended its buy one, get one companion fare sale for routes on the Northeast corridor. However, these deals are only available for Saturday travel. Amtrak tells TPG that this sale will run indefinitely until otherwise stated, customers will just need to purchase their tickets at least three days in advance to take advantage of the savings.
The Northeast corridor covers transportation through major cities including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC and more. Rides on the high-speed Acela are included in this sale, as well as Northeast Regional routes if you’re looking to double down on some savings.
To access these deals use the discount code C222 on Amtrak.com. Bookings must be made three days in advance and the companion and full fare paying passenger must travel together on the same itinerary. The deal is also only available in coach seats on the Northeast regional train or business class on the Acela (which only offers business and first class seats).
Carrier: Amtrak
Routes: Available on all Northeast Corridor routes, but not valid on unreserved service on the Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service locally between Philadelphia and Harrisburg and Thruway Service.
Cost: From $37 one-way for two tickets
Restrictions: This offer if not combinable with any other discount offer. Sale prices are not available at all times and on all routes. This offer is also subject to any restrictions, blackouts and refund rules that apply to the type of fare purchased, a 25 percent cancellation fee may apply.
Here a few examples of what you can book
Charlottesville, VA to Washington DC for two people for $37 one-way:
Boston, MA to New York, NY for two people for $83 one-way:
New York, NY to Philadelphia, PA for two people for $113 one-way on Acela:
Maximize Your Purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card (3x on all travel purchases), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
