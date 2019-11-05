Get up to 60% off long-distance Amtrak routes with tickets starting at $29
Amtrak is back with a three-day nationwide flash sale on long-distance routes, where you can save up to 60% on your ticket. From now until Nov. 7, Amtrak tickets have dropped to $29 one-way for holiday travel any time between Nov. 11 to Nov. 24.
We’re seeing several deals on popular long-distance routes, including New York City – Miami Silver Service and the Auto Train from Lorton, Virginia to Sanford, Florida. We’re even seeing deals from the East Coast to the West Coast for around $100 one-way.
The promotion is valid for adult coach seats only and no upgrades are allowed. This offer can’t be combined with any other discount offer. Once purchased, tickets are nonrefundable. Exchanges are permitted, however, a 25% cancellation fee applies.
To access these deals, head to Amtrak.com. Space is limited and subject to availability. Tickets are nonrefundable, but exchanges are permitted prior to departure.
Routes: All long-distance trains except between New York and Richmond, Virginia and within
Cost: $29+ one-way
Book by: Nov. 7
Travel Dates: Nov. 11 – Nov. 24
Restrictions: Prices can’t be combined with other discount codes. Upgrades to business class are not permitted, and this offer is only valid for coach seats. Space is limited as sale prices are not available on all trains or at all times. Once purchased, tickets are nonrefundable. Exchanges are permitted within the ticket validity period; a 25% cancellation fee applies. Other restrictions may also apply.
Pay With: Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on travel) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
Los Angeles to Albuquerque, New Mexico for $29 one-way:
Washington, D.C. to Cleveland for $29 one-way:
Seattle to Sacramento for $39 one-way:
Dallas to Chicago for $49 one-way:
New York to Miami for $59 one-way:
Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles for $108 one-way:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on train purchases, such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card (3x on all travel purchases), Citi Premier Card (3x on travel purchases) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases).
Featured photo by Robert Alexander/Archive Photos/Getty Images.
