Alaska Airlines offering free flight to new CA members, discounts for all
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Alaska Airlines has been working hard to build its presence on the West Coast, and the carrier hasn’t appeared to slow down much during the pandemic.
Now, Alaska is hoping to boost awareness around its recent expansion by offering new Mileage Plan members an opportunity to book a one-way or round-trip flight within California for just the cost of taxes and fees — starting at $15 each way.
Currently, the carrier’s nonstop intra-California routes include:
- Los Angeles (LAX): Fresno (FAT), San Francisco, San Jose (SJC), Santa Rosa (STS)
- San Diego (SAN): Fresno, Monterey (MRY), San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Rosa
- San Francisco (SFO): Los Angeles, Orange County (SNA), Palm Springs (PSP), San Diego
This promotion is limited to the first 25,000 eligible California residents to sign up for a new Mileage Plan account at this dedicated page by March 3, 2021.
The promo is limited to new members — according to the airline, ” Duplicate Mileage Plan accounts created for one individual will be deactivated. Creation of duplicate accounts may result in suspension of your Mileage Plan account.”
After you’re enrolled, expect to receive a discount code on March 5, 2021 which you can then use by 11:59pm PT on March 7 to book an intra-California trip for travel Mondays through Thursdays between March 29 and May 26, 2021. The “R” fare class must be available in order to score a discount on any given flight between March 29 and March 30, while “G” class is required beginning March 31.
Alaska also has an offer for existing Mileage Plan members — flyers can save up to 30% on flights to or from California (excluding Hawaii) by entering code SAFETYDANCE into the discount code field. Exclusions apply, as outlined on this page.
Alaska’s Mileage Plan program is set to get even more rewarding when the carrier joins American Airlines in the Oneworld alliance later this year. All members will be able to earn and redeem miles with Oneworld airlines, such as American, British Airways and Cathay Pacific, while elite flyers will be able to enjoy their benefits while flying AA and other Oneworld carriers as well.
It’s especially easy to earn Alaska status at the moment, as well — the carrier is currently offering a match for Delta, Southwest and United elites, giving flyers until April 15, 2021 to request status all the way up to top-tier MVP Gold 75K, with perks valid through the end of 2021.
Featured photo by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.