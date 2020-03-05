Deal alert: Flights to Hawaii, California, New York and more just dropped to $20 one-way
Alaska Airlines has expanded its sale, with destinations beginning at just $20 one way on short-haul flights and many other routes from $49 one-way. While most dates are discounted, the lowest rates fall on select Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The airline is also offering flexible travel options on tickets purchased before March 31. This also applies to Saver fares, which usually do not permit changes or cancellations (read here for additional details).
To find the best rates, head to Google Flights and enter your origin and destination cities, then scroll through the calendar function to find your dates and prices. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an online travel agency, like Orbitz or Expedia.
Airline: Alaska Airlines
Routes: Most routes that Alaska operates, including between California and Hawaii, Florida, Texas and more
Cost: From $20 one-way (Saver) or $29 one-way (Main) on short-haul flights
Dates: March to May 2020
Pay with: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline or through American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are some examples of flights you can book:
San Jose (SJC) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $20 one-way in Saver:
San Diego (SAN) to Monterey (MRY) for $48 one-way in Saver:
Portland (PDX) to Los Angeles (LAX) for $58 one-way in Saver:
Austin (AUS) to San Diego (SAN) for $68 one-way in Saver:
Portland (PDX) to Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) for $88 one way in Saver:
New York (JFK) to San Francisco (SFO) for $98 one-way in Saver:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier Card, Citi Prestige Card (5x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to maximizing airfare purchases for more details.
You could also use the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card to earn 3 miles per dollar on eligible Alaska Airlines purchases. It’s a good time to consider the card because it’s currently offering a limited time bonus of 40,000 Alaska Airlines miles plus a $100 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of opening your account. Be sure to check out our post on maximizing Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan miles.
Featured photo of Maui, Hawaii by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
