Top Hotels.com Properties for Summer Vacation
The only thing better than a summer beach vacation is one booked entirely using points. But even though summer still feels a long way off, a lot of the top points hotels are filling up quickly. If you can’t find award space and end up needing to pay cash, there’s a new option to consider that can help you save a ton of money.
Thanks to the recent partnership between Hotels.com and Capital One, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card and Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit card cardholderse get 10 miles per dollar when they book at Hotels.com/venture and pay using their Venture card through Jan. 31, 2020. This is on top of the existing Hotels.com loyalty program, which offers one free night after 10 paid stays, equivalent to another 10%. With that in mind, here are some of the best Hotels.com properties to enjoy a summer getaway for 20% off.
InterContinental San Juan, Puerto Rico
It’s been a few months now since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, but team TPG is happy to report the island is open for business! As more and more businesses rebuild and open their doors, the best thing you can do to help the recovery effort is to pack your bags, and your wallet, and head on down to San Juan.
The InterContinental is conveniently located near the airport and is walking distance from the incredible nightlife in Carolina. Swim past rock waterfalls in the hotel pool, or walk over to the Isla Verde beach and roast in the sun while watching flights coming in and out of San Juan Airport (SJU).
The Ritz-Carlton Abama, Tenerife
Tenerife welcomes about 5 million tourists a year, and a number of high-end resorts have sprung up to accommodate the demand, including the Ritz-Carlton Abama. This property is a haven of ultra luxury, featuring seven pools, 12 restaurants (2 with Michelin stars) and, despite being a three-hour flight from the mainland, one of the most renowned golf courses in all of Spain.
The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort, Waikiki
Sandwiched between Honolulu’s Waikiki beach and the luxury shops on Kalakaua avenue, the pink façade of the Royal Hawaiian loudly welcomes you to one of Hawaii’s most popular destinations. The 90-year-old building underwent an $85 million renovation in 2009 and now features modern guest rooms that stay true to this property’s storied heritage. The open-air lobby allows the sound of the ocean to drift in.
The Westin Princeville, Kauai
While Waikiki is a loud, happening place to be, the Westin Princeville on the island of Kauai exudes calmness and serenity. Nature is Kauai’s biggest attraction, from hiking in Waimea Canyon to zip-lining over forests to simply enjoying a local beach without all the tourist crowds. The Westin Princeville has four pools looking out over the ocean, and the picture below is the view you’ll be treated to during breakfast. Make sure to check out nearby local favorites like Sushigirl and The Dolphin to round out your vacation.
St. Regis Bal Harbour, Miami
The St. Regis Bal Harbour does an incredible job combining easy access to Miami nightlife with a quiet and peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of South Beach. In addition to being just across the street from the upscale Bal Harbour Shops, the St. Regis offers two infinity pools with ocean views and a private beach with cabanas available to rent. The spacious guest rooms start at 650 square feet and are well appointed with all the luxury finishes you’d expect from a hotel of this caliber.
Marriott Frenchman’s Cove, St. Thomas
Like Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands were hit incredibly hard by last year’s hurricane season and are in need of tourist dollars to help rebuild. Thankfully the Marriott Frenchman’s Cove weathered the storm and was able to keep its doors open. The multi-colored buildings nestled in the hills look more like Italy’s Amalfi coast than the Caribbean, an intentional nod to St. Thomas’ European heritage. Despite the proximity to the international cruise terminal, the cliffs give the hotel a tremendous amount of privacy for guests to enjoy waterfront dining or outdoor spa treatments.
Featured image courtesy of the St. Regis Bal Harbour.
