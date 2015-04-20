This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here.
After launching an improved sign-up bonus for the Citi Premier Card earlier this morning, Citi is making more good news by announcing a major improvement to one of its premium travel rewards cards.
Starting today, the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard will offer a statement credit of up to $100 to cover application fees for either Global Entry or TSA Precheck. These programs have exploded in popularity as more and more travelers look for ways to trim the time spent dealing with airport security. Credit card issuers are taking notice, and are beginning to see the demand (for Global Entry in particular) as an opportunity to improve benefits.
Credits toward Global Entry or TSA Precheck application fees are now a published benefit on several premium cards, including The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card from American Express OPEN, the Citi Prestige Card, the Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card, and now the AAdvantage Executive card. Citi also just added a TSA Precheck credit to the Prestige Card, which previously offered a credit only for Global Entry.
Between the two, Global Entry makes more sense for the vast majority of flyers, since it actually includes TSA Precheck to begin with. The only reason you might prefer Precheck is if you truly have no plans to travel internationally and you somehow live far from one of the many Global Entry enrollment centers, but live close to a TSA Precheck enrollment center. Otherwise, you may as well get both.
The addition of the $100 credit certainly tightens the comparison between the AAdvantage Executive and Prestige cards. Generally, the Executive card is still best for American Airlines loyalists who value elite status, while Prestige offers a broader range of benefits, like the 4th Night Free hotel benefit and the $250 annual Air Travel Credit. I currently have the Executive card, though I’m planning to apply for Prestige given the new sign-up bonus of 50,000 points after spending $3,000 in the first 3 months. Whichever card you prefer, it’s always nice to see benefits being added on instead of taken away!
Will this new benefit inspire you to apply for the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard? Please share your thoughts and questions in the comments below.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.