When it comes to choosing an airline credit card, the options are endless. Despite the plenty of options, it shouldn’t be too difficult for you to make your decision because the best strategy for choosing the right co-branded card should be based off the airline you have the easiest access to and fly the most. Thankfully many airlines recognize that not everyone travels as frequently as people like business travelers and nomads, but instead, most people are occasional travelers. Hence, why theirs a variety of cards aimed at all types of travelers with the American Airlines’ AAdvantage MileUp Mastercard being the perfect card occasional traveler (who flies oneworld) and here’s why:
Sign-Up Bonus
After being approved for the card, users can earn 10,000 AAdvantage miles and a $50 statement credit after spending $500 in purchases within the first three months, which TPG values at $140. With no annual fee and a low spend requirement, this is a good offer when compared to other cards with high-spend requirements and steep annual fees.
Earning
This is what you can expect to earn on your purchases using the MileUp card:
- 2x miles/dollar at grocery stores
- 2x miles/dollar on eligible American Airlines purchases
- 1x miles/dollar on all other purchases
There’s no milage limit when it comes to earning and you can add an authorize user, which will allow you to accumulate those reward miles faster.
Redeeming
Since this is a cobranded airline credit card, you will only be able to redeem the earned miles towards AA travel and purchases. That doesn’t necessarily mean it has to be explicitly an American Airlines flight. Your points can also be used on one of American’s 12 other Oneworld airline partners. You will be able to redeem your AA miles towards these other flights as long as they’re showing up on the American booking site.
Additionally, miles earned on the MileUp card have no expiration date as long you either earn or redeem them every 18 months, which shouldn’t be hard. This is great if you have a big trip in mind for the future, but maybe your current situation doesn’t allow for it. With no expiration date, you could essentially spend years racking up the points and redeem them anytime so long as you’re using the card.
One important thing to note about AA reward travel is that blackout dates do apply. This is important to know ahead of time because you likely won’t be able to make a reward booking around busy holidays on your preferred dates, so don’t save them all up for that purpose. Additionally, no stopovers are allowed on AA reward bookings. This rule is a weird quirk that AA has and it can potentially affect your international travel plans.
Perks
Earlier this summer, Citi took away a majority of the benefits they were offering on nearly all their credit cards. So this is what you can expect to get out of the MileUp card from September 22, 2019 onwards:
- 25% off on in-flight purchases
- You can redeem miles on fights, upgrades, car rentals and hotel stays
- Complimentary Citi concierge available 24 hours to help with travel, shopping, dining, entertainment and other needs
- Apple Pay
For a no annual fee card, it’s not surprising that the perks aren’t that great. However, what makes it so disappointing is that the benefits for this card used to be a lot more generous. Additionally, there’s a 3% international transaction fee that’s tacked on to this card, so you won’t want to make it your go-to card for travel abroad. Instead, you may want to take a look at cards that offer more travel benefits and rewards.
Competition
As I mentioned earlier, there’s plenty of options when it comes to co-branded credit cards. However, many come with high annual fees, which is where the MileUp card stands out. Here’s a few of the no-fee competitors that can be highly rewarding depending on the person and their travel habits:
- Blue Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express: For the most part, this card is identical to the MileUp. However, there are more benefits available from Amex, which may be more valuable to some. Read our full review here.
- United TravelBank: For no annual fee, you’ll earn $150 cash back after spending $1,000, 2x points on United flights and 1.5x points on all other purchases. Read our full review here.
- Citi Rewards+ Card: 15k points after spending $1,000 in first three months, 2x points at supermarkets and gas station and 1x on all other purchases. This card is unique for it’s round up feature. Read our full review here.
- Chase Freedom Unlimited: If you spend more than $20k in a year, you’ll receive 60,000 Ultimate Rewards points that can be redeemed as $600 cash back or you redeem them through the UR portal. Read our full review here.
Overall, American Airlines offers one of the largest travel networks in the world being apart of oneworld, which makes these points all the more valuable.
Bottom Line
If you’re looking to earn status and miles with American faster, then this card could be a great start. The no annual fee makes it perfect for those who don’t travel often enough to justify paying a hefty annual fee. Although those cards with a fee often come with more travel perks, it only makes sense if you’re a frequent traveler. Otherwise, you probably won’t be able to enjoy the rewards enough to outweigh the cost.
For a no-fee card, the MileUp card has a solid earning rate. The most important thing to consider is whether or not you are willing to settle down with one main airline as this will allow you to fully maximize the points earned with the co-branded card.
