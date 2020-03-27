Download Zoom backgrounds from TPG for free
If you’re like us at TPG, you’re probably working from home or otherwise staying in to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. We’re all doing our part to help defeat the coronavirus pandemic, and that means not going anywhere for a while. And, like all of us at TPG and in the larger Red Ventures family — that’s our parent company — you’re holding your meetings via Zoom.
You may even be using Zoom for life beyond work. People are using the app to talk to, and see, their friends and families, or have virtual happy hours, forgetting that we aren’t able to all be together in the physical world for the time being.
But, we know that, just like us, you are missing travel. And what better way to think about the days when we will be able to fly again than to bring our travels right into Zoom?
With that in mind, we have selected 18 pictures taken by our staff and photographers to use as Zoom backgrounds. We hope they will help remind you that there’s a world waiting to be discovered, on the other side of this.
To download them, you just need to navigate to this Google Drive folder, choose your favorite (or favorites — you can download any or all of them free of charge), and download them to your computer or device.
Then, open your Zoom app’s settings. On the Mac desktop version, it looks like this:
Then select “Virtual Background” and click on the plus sign below your video window. Navigate to the folder where you’ve downloaded your backgrounds, and you’re all set.
New York City? The Maldives? The Arabian desert? We’ve got something for every taste. Plus a bunch of airplanes, because we cannot wait to be inside of one again. And we can’t wait for you to come travel with us.
