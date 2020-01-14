You’ll finally be able to use points for a hotel stay in the Faroe Islands
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Travelers will soon be able to use their Hilton Honors points on a breathtaking stay in the Faroe Islands.
Hilton is set to open a brand new Hilton Garden Inn in the capital of Tórshavn this coming summer. This opening makes Hilton the first international hotel brand in the northern archipelago. Currently, a majority of the accommodation available in the Faroe Islands is locally owned and operated. Hilton noted this and seems to be conscious of its impact on the local economy.
“The arrival of Hilton Garden Inn to the Faroe Islands is an important example of how careful tourism development can help create a sustainable destination which can be enjoyed by international visitors for generations to come.” said Patrick Fitzgibbon, SVP of Development for the Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Related: The 20 new hotels we can’t wait to book in 2020
The property itself offers endless sea views and its location allows for easy access to the harbor and Tórshavn city center. The property is not yet bookable, but Hilton shared that the property is set to open during summer 2020.
Tórshavn is the capital of the Faroe Islands, but it’s not quite like any other capital in the world. In fact, it’s probably one of the most quaint capitals you’ll ever visit. And to me, that sounds amazing. Just take a look for yourself.
Further reading: Why you should visit the Faroe Islands
Beyond the city limits, the islands offer unbelievable views and landscapes. To me, the Faroe Islands seem like the perfect combination of Iceland and Norway. Many of those who have visited for themselves have said that the island is incredibly easy to get around on as long as you rent a car.
View this post on Instagram
Bucket list 2019? ???????? Follow @faroeislands for more! Photos by @giuligartner
A post shared by Faroe Islands (@faroeislands) on
Why is this opening such exciting news? Well, it makes a vacation to the Faroe Islands both more affordable as well as rewarding. Though many people assume the islands are super remote and hard to get to, they’re not that remote.
Related: The award travelers guide to Hilton Honors
The 18 islands are located about halfway between Iceland and Norway, and just 200 miles north of Scotland. There’s only a handful of direct routes from destinations including Copenhagen, Paris, Reykjavik, Edinburgh and Bergen. Though seasonally, you can snag direct flights from Barcelona, the Gran Canary Islands, Mallorca, Crete and Malta. Either way, you can typically get to the Faroe Islands from North America with just one stopover.
Based on Google Flights data, those traveling from New York City area airports can generally snag a round-trip ticket for $600 or less. There’s also a lot of options to take an extended layover in destinations such as Reykjavik and Copenhagen.
Featured photo courtesy of Hilton Hotels and Resorts.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.