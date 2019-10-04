This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Curious about what it’s like to step inside the plane of a long-haul budget airline? If so, you’re in luck. French discounter French Bee is giving you the chance.
The Paris-based low-cost carrier says it’s now the first airline to offer a 3D “virtual tour” of an Airbus A350 aircraft. The airline partnered with California-based start-up Matterport to put together the experience, which allows viewers to check out French Bee’s tightly-packed A350 widebodies. At 411 seats, they are the densest-capacity A350s in service. Delta, by comparison, puts 306 seats into the same airplane.
“From the cabin to the cockpit, the 376 economy class seats and 35 premium class seats materialize before the eyes of travelers, travel agents and aviation specialists,” French Bee and Matterport said in a statement.
The tour lets visitors wind their way from the A350’s cockpit back through the cabin, where they can check out French Bee’s 2-3-2 “Premium” cabin and 3-4-3 coach section. Viewers can wander all the way back to the aft galley.
“I am very proud of this partnership, which considerably enriches the way we present and promote our offer to travelers, who are eager for new consumer experiences and the most complete transparency on products,” Sophie Hocquez, French Bee’s Commercial Director, said in a statement. “We now have at our disposal a unique ‘something extra’ of which, we are convinced, will make a difference.”
From the U.S. French Bee offers nonstop service from San Francisco (SFO) to both Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and the Papeete airport in the French Polynesia territory of Tahiti. Next summer, French Bee plans to add another U.S. route between Newark Liberty (EWR) and Paris Charles de Gaulle.
