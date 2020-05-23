XpresSpa may be ditching airport manicures for coronavirus tests
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Need an eye mask? How about a massage? Oh, and what about a COVID-19 test? Well, you just may be able to get all three next time you stop by airport mini-spa XpresSpa.
XpresSpa announced on Friday evening that it will pilot a testing program at New York’s JFK International Airport (JFK) to provide diagnostic COVID-19 testing.
For now, the testing services will be reserved for airline and airport employees in JFK’s Terminal 4. However, the company said that it’s working with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to add additional testing locations in the future.
Related: Will you need a coronavirus test to fly? Here’s everything we know right now
Details on pricing have not been released yet. Currently, Priority Pass members have access to discounts for XpresSpa services, but whether or not that will include discounted COVID-19 tests is still unclear.
“We are moving forward with our public and private relationships to make COVID-19 screening and testing in U.S. airports a reality and hopefully will be able to begin pilot testing shortly for the benefit and protection of our fellow citizens,” said XpresSpa CEO Doug Satzman. “Since the onset of this pandemic, we have thought that we can and should play a significant role within the travel sector in the fight against COVID-19 and other highly contagious diseases in the future given our airport relationships, infrastructure, workforce with TSA clearance and strong desire to keep everyone safe.”
Related: Clear wants to help businesses track employee COVID-19 cases
In the press release, XpresSpa shared that it’s exploring converting other airport spa locations into testing sites. Currently, Atlanta (ATL) and Chicago (ORD) have been in discussion as the next testing sites.
Featured photo courtesy of XpresSpa.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.