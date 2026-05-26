Hyatt launched targeted bonus points offers, but you might want to wait to register
World of Hyatt frequently offers bonus points promotions. These bonus points promotions are often linked to specific brands or locations, such as recent offers for stays in Las Vegas and at Under Canvas, Hyatt House, Hyatt Studios and Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts.
But over the weekend, Hyatt launched a new round of targeted promotions. Unlike many recent Hyatt offers, some are valid on both paid and award stays across the World of Hyatt portfolio.
I received an email Saturday titled "Surprise Kathryn! You're Eligible to Earn Up to 30,000 Bonus Points." I can also see my offer by logging into my account, clicking "My Offers" in the left-hand menu and selecting "Available" at the top of the page. Click "See details" for more information on your offer.
My targeted offer provides 10,000 bonus points for every 10 qualifying nights, up to 30 nights total, for a maximum of 30,000 bonus points. I'll have 90 days to complete eligible stays once I register, and I must register by August 19.
Based on the terms and conditions, eligible paid rates and free night awards count, and Hyatt defines free night awards as those for which you redeem a free night certificate or Hyatt points.
Since the 90-day earning window begins once you register, it may make sense to wait if you have more Hyatt stays planned later this summer. For example, I'm waiting until mid-July to register, as the 90-day period starting then is when I'll have the most eligible Hyatt nights.
These new offers appear to be highly targeted. Several other TPG staffers checked their accounts and didn't see similar offers. If you received one, please share the details in the comments so we can get a better sense of how broadly Hyatt is targeting members.
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