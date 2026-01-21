Airlines are battening down the hatches ahead of what looks to be the biggest winter storm of the season so far.

Forecasters are predicting accumulating snow and ice could affect a wide swath of the country late this week and well into the weekend.

AccuWeather on Wednesday warned of "widespread, severe impacts" from an Arctic blast slated to snarl travel from Texas and Oklahoma to major East Coast cities ranging from Atlanta to Charlotte, Washington and the Northeast.

If those predictions come true, expect mass flight cancellations and cascading delays all weekend.

Airline travel advisories in effect

Airlines were already preparing.

Major carriers on Wednesday issued travel advisories, which allow passengers far more flexibility to cancel, change or rebook their trip — even if they're flying on an ordinarily restrictive basic economy fare.

Most waivers covered dozens of cities, including many of the nation's largest hubs.

Delta Air Lines, for one, said Wednesday it was "closely monitoring" forecasts, which could have major effects on its Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) hub — the world's busiest airport.

Here's a rundown of waivers issued by the four biggest U.S. carriers:

I would expect to see airlines begin preemptively canceling flights in the coming days, pending updated weather forecasts.

Also, keep in mind: Even if you're not booked on a flight to, from or through a city slated to be hit by this winter storm, your trip may not go unscathed. Given the size of this storm system, and the potential for many of the nation's largest hub airports to be affected, there's a good chance the disruptions could cascade across much of the country.

What to know if you're flying this week

Here's what to know if you're traveling in the coming days:

Start looking now at backup options

If I had flights booked between Friday and Sunday, I'd certainly be considering backup options.

I'm no meteorologist, but things right now look pretty dicey for a large portion of the country — from Texas and the Deep South to the East Coast.

Flight canceled or delayed? Here's what to do next

A January 2025 winter storm hits Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES

Thanks to the travel waivers (listed above), you may have a lot more flexibility to reschedule your trip, fly early or postpone your travels.

Exact policies differ from one airline to another, but by and large, when these advisories are issued, airlines tend to waive a lot of the restrictions that normally come with changing a trip.

Use your airline's app!

Expect over-the-phone wait times to climb in the coming days as travelers make flight changes en masse.

Fortunately, a lot of airlines will let you make travel changes right in their mobile app, which can reduce a lot of the headache that comes with travel woes.

You may be able to rebook yourself (or cancel your trip) in a few taps and save yourself a long wait on hold.

New this week: American Airlines beefs up its mobile app with new rebooking, bag-tracking tech

Remember: Refund rules still apply

If your flight is canceled or significantly delayed and you choose not to travel, you're entitled to a refund for the unused portion of your ticket.

That's U.S. Department of Transportation policy.

It doesn't matter if the cancellation or delay was because of weather. If it happened — and if you decided to stay home and not fly ... or drive ... or take the train — you get a refund.

On the flip side: If you agree to take a later flight (even if it's a lot later), you generally would not be owed a refund.

Read more: Getting a refund for a canceled or delayed flight: What to know

Here's where airlines may not help you

Will the airline give you a meal voucher or pay for your hotel? Not likely, if you get stranded because of this winter storm.

AL DRAGO/BLOOMBERG/GETTY IMAGES

Airlines have promised certain things — like hotel nights, meals and ground transportation — for when travelers get stuck because of flight trouble. But in most cases, those guarantees are for flight woes that are the airline's fault (like maintenance).

Weather typically doesn't fall under that category.

How you can be made whole if you get stranded

If you do get stuck, keep your receipts.

Some travel credit cards have built-in trip insurance protections, and may help you get reimbursed for hotel, meal and other costs if you get stuck somewhere.

The most common caveat: You often can only get paid if you booked your trip with that card.

Just keep in mind, exact terms and protections differ from one card and policy to another, so review your card's explanation of benefits to see if you might be able to make a claim.

TPG's favorites: 10 best credit cards with travel insurance

Be prepared to be patient

Finally, if you do decide to travel this weekend, be mindful that it may be a bit of a slog at airports — and expect disruptions.

Given the current forecast, it seems a likely bet that delays and cancellations will be rampant.

I'd certainly be thinking through my plan B and plan C, or mulling a nice weekend watching football with a warm bowl of chili.

