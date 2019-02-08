Will Southwest Sell Tickets to Hawaii Next Week? No, But Here’s What Is Planned.
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This was (finally) the week that we saw a Southwest Airlines plane land in Hawaii with iconic Diamond Head in the background. On Tuesday, Southwest Airlines flight 8275 landed at 2:50pm at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) after flying from California’s Oakland International Airport (OAK) with only FAA inspectors and Southwest ETOPS crew on the plane — no passengers.
There is no denying that was a momentous event in the process to get Southwest customers on planes to Hawaii, but it is not the last hurdle in the race. There have been some exciting rumors circulating online that perhaps Southwest will have tickets to Hawaii on sale as early as next week. Valentine’s Day was pegged as a possible target date for these rumors, which would have been a great way for Southwest to play up their ‘LUV’ symbol on the NYSE and home base at Dallas Love Field. But, sadly, that myth looks to be busted
TPG reached out to Southwest about next steps in getting customers on planes to Hawaii, and while the airline was tight-lipped about an exact ticket sales date, they did share the following:
“As part of the ETOPS application process, we will participate in multiple days of tabletop exercises next week to demonstrate our ETOPS procedures to the FAA. Once the FAA deems those exercises successful, we will be required to perform multiple ETOPS validation flights between the mainland and Hawaii. After we complete those tasks to the FAA’s satisfaction, we will we be granted ETOPS authorization. Only after Southwest receives ETOPS authorization from the FAA will we announce sell or operate plans for Hawaii.”
Essentially, next week is currently booked with multiple days of tabletop exercises where Southwest proves it has solid plans in place should unplanned events occur en route to Hawaii. Then, after that, it still has multiple validation flights to Hawaii still on the agenda. It’s not going to sell tickets to Hawaii until all of that is complete, and the official ETOPS authorization is received. So, it sounds like next week is not going to be the much anticipated week when we will get to buy a Southwest flight to Hawaii.
However, we are getting close. If the government can avoid another shutdown, we could very well be within a few weeks of Southwest receiving necessary approvals to operate flights to Hawaii. Tickets to Hawaii will go on sale very shortly thereafter.
Bottom Line
You’re probably going to need to come up with a different Valentine’s Day present for your loved one than a Southwest ticket to Hawaii. We don’t know the exact date that tickets will go on sale, but we know there are still multiple steps left in the certification process before Southwest can fly planes to Hawaii.
All photos by Marco Garcia/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.