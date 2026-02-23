The U.S. Department of State is advising Americans currently in a number of areas around Mexico to shelter in place after violence erupted on Sunday following the death of cartel leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes. These areas include destinations around the province of Jalisco, such as the popular tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara.

According to the Emergency Alerts page of the U.S. Embassy & Consulates in Mexico, while airports have not been closed, roadblocks have affected airline operations, with most international flights canceled to and from both Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) and Puerto Vallarta's Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport (PVR), as well as many domestic flights. All ride-hailing services are suspended in Puerto Vallarta, and many businesses have also suspended operations.

"We had our windows open overnight and woke up [Sunday] to lots of smoke from car bombings and stores on fire," said TPG contributor Matt Moffitt, who is currently in Puerto Vallarta and sheltering in place, per instructions from the U.S. State Department. "Things were very quiet yesterday evening and still are now. Coming up to the rooftop of the Airbnb, we can see just a few people walking on the street and a couple of cars but definitely not the usual level of busy."

While incidents were also reported Feb. 22 in Quintana Roo (including Cancun, Cozumel, Playa del Carmen and Tulum), plus Sinaloa and Tamaulipas, the situation has now returned to normal in those areas, according to an updated report from the U.S. Embassy.

If you are currently stranded in an area of Mexico that's being affected by the crisis, here are the steps you should take immediately and what you need to know.

Enroll in STEP

If you haven't already enrolled in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, do so immediately. This is a free service for U.S. citizens and nationals that allows you to enroll your trip abroad so the State Department can quickly and accurately contact you in case of an emergency at your travel location. Once you are enrolled, you will receive updated information and alerts regarding next steps.

Follow these State Department guidelines

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico also advises all U.S. citizens to follow these safety guidelines:

Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements.

Avoid areas around law enforcement activity.

Check @CAPUFE on X for the status of road closures.

Monitor local media for updates.

Follow the directions of local authorities and, in case of emergency, call 911*.

Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text and social media.

*Note that 911 is the correct number for emergency assistance in all of Mexico.

If you need to reach the embassy, its emergency hotline is available 24 hours by calling 888-407-4747 from the U.S. or 202-501-4444 from overseas, including Mexico.

Contact your airline before heading to the airport

Airports in affected areas are currently open, but many international flights have been canceled. If your flight is delayed or canceled due to the civil unrest, you should be able to receive a travel waiver from your airline.

Here's what we're currently seeing, but you should contact your airline immediately for the latest information and guidance.

American Airlines : Travelers with tickets for PVR or GDL for flights between Feb. 22 and 24 can rebook with fees waived for travel through March 3.

: Travelers with tickets for PVR or GDL for flights between Feb. 22 and 24 can rebook with fees waived for travel through March 3. Southwest Airlines : Travelers with tickets for PVR for flights between Feb. 22 and 25 can rebook or travel standby with fees waived for travel within 14 days of their original departure date; refunds may also be available.

: Travelers with tickets for PVR for flights between Feb. 22 and 25 can rebook or travel standby with fees waived for travel within 14 days of their original departure date; refunds may also be available. United Airlines

Delta Air Lines : Travelers with tickets for PVR or GDL for flights between Feb. 22 and 26 can rebook with fees waived for travel through March 7.

: Travelers with tickets for PVR or GDL for flights between Feb. 22 and 26 can rebook with fees waived for travel through March 7. Alaska Airlines : Travelers with tickets for PVR, GDL or Manzanillo International Airport (ZLO) for flights from Feb. 22 to 28 will not be charged change or cancellation fees until March 7.

Check your travel insurance policy

If you bought travel insurance before your trip to Mexico, you may be covered if parts of your trip are delayed and/or canceled.

Coverage depends on the specific policy, when it was bought and how the event is classified. Most policies do not cover cancellation due to civil unrest alone. However, according to Suzanne Morrow, CEO of InsureMyTrip, "If you're already traveling and flights are delayed or canceled, some plans may offer benefits like travel delay, trip interruption, or, on select policies, political/security evacuation."

It's also important to note that once the violence was publicly announced, it became a foreseeable or "known" event. According to Chrissy Valdez, Squaremouth's senior director of operations, this means that if you purchased a policy after the event became known, you would not be covered to cancel your trip under standard trip cancellation benefits. This is similar to named hurricane coverage restrictions.

What you may be covered for

A "cancel for any reason" policy allows you to cancel before you travel for partial reimbursement, usually 50% to 75%, regardless of outstanding circumstances. This type of coverage would cover Mexico-related travel interruptions.

"Interruption for any reason" coverage is also an option if you feel unsafe after your trip has already begun. This benefit can reimburse a portion of your unused, prepaid trip costs.

Trip delay coverage can pay for meals and accommodations if flights are disrupted.

Travel medical and evacuation protections remain critical if a traveler becomes sick or injured while abroad.

TPG reached out to Chase for a statement on related travel insurance coverage for travel booked with Chase travel cards; this story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

