Virgin extends expiry date for some Flying Club miles by 6 months
On Friday, Virgin Atlantic announced that it will be extending the expiry date of some Flying Club members’ Flying Club miles.
Any Flying Club member with miles due to expire between April and September 2020 will now be extended by a full six months, a Virgin Atlantic spokesperson confirmed to TPG.
This is in line with what some other major airlines around the world are doing to protect the miles as well as the elite status of valued customers at a time when travel and spending miles isn’t possible.
Under normal circumstances, it only takes one single transaction — either earning or spending — to stop Flying Club miles from expiring for a further three years. However, with this extension, you won’t need to complete eligible transaction in order to keep those from expiring if they were set to do so between April and September. If you’re sitting on a stack of miles, here are some options for you to consider.
In early March, Virgin Atlantic announced that it was extending elite status for those with Flying Club Silver or Gold status by six months.
Earlier this week, the airline announced its optimistic summer 2021 schedule, for which tickets go on sale on Saturday.
Featured image by Nicky Kelvin/The Points Guy
