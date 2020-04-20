Virgin Australia reportedly set to enter voluntary administration
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Virgin Australia is preparing to enter voluntary administration. According to sources close to the matter, the airline has been unable to cope with the financial strain caused by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, coupled with its history of financial woes.
According to sources reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, the airline’s board of directors met on Monday, and the announcement of it going into administration was “imminent.”
Previously, the airline had appointed accounting firm Deloitte to look at restructuring options. The firm is expected to run Virgin Australia‘s administration processes, including trying to find it new owners in order to keep it operating.
The Australian government previously refused to offer the airline any additional financial support, including the airline’s request for a $1.4 billion loan. Now, it plans to wait out the insolvency processes to see if there is any money it could loan to help to keep Virgin flying.
Virgin Australia and a board member declined to comment.
Virgin Australia is reported to be about $5 billion in debt. The coronavirus and its upending of the aviation industry has left Virgin Australia operations cut. Through June 14, Virgin Australia had announced that it would end all international flying and significantly reduce its domestic network.
Virgin Australia is the second-largest carrier in Australia, behind flag carrier Qantas. It employs around 10,000 people directly and another 6,000 indirectly, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.
The airline is 90% owned by Etihad Airways (20.94%), Singapore Airlines (20.09%), Richard Branson’s Virgin Group (10.42%) and Chinese conglomerates HNA (19.82%) and Nanshan (19.98%). The remainder of the airline is owned by investors.
Featured photo by Saeed Khan/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.