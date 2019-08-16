This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Virgin Atlantic just revealed the second destination to get the airline’s brand new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft: Los Angeles.
The first of 12 new aircraft arrived in London this weekend ahead of its first revenue flight to New York in September. By the end of the year, the plan is to have taken delivery of a total of four swanky new A350s, complete with a long-awaited refresh of Virgin’s Upper Class product — the Upper Class Suite.
Virgin also announced this week that there will be up to four daily A350 flights on the coveted London (LHR) to New York (JFK) route.
The airline appears to have a focus on the USA for the deployment of its A350s, perhaps as these routes are where there is most competition with British Airways. We will have reviews of the new biz-class suite as soon as it enters service; for now, we have a comparison of Virgin’s new product versus the new biz class rolled out by British Airways, based on what we we know at this point.
In a press release, the only clue as to the initial start date of the Los Angeles (LAX) route was given as “next year”, so we will have to sit tight for more information.
Featured image courtesy of Virgin Atlantic
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.