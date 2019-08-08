This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
They may call the Boeing 747 the “Queen of the Skies,” but beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
In this week’s episode of “Being The Points Guy,” Brian talks about his all-time favorite aircraft — the famously massive, unfortunately discontinued, but undeniably unique Airbus A380. That, and a fun little game of compare-and-contrast between his top three A380 first-class cabins: Singapore Airlines, Emirates and Etihad.
Who will prevail? Singapore for the luxurious suites? Emirates for the upper-deck bar? Or Etihad, for the fantastic airport lounges? Find out below:
Can’t get enough of the A380? We can’t either. Check out these 10 fun facts on the world’s largest commercial jet , as well as ways you can redeem miles to fly aboard the A380 yourself. We’ve also written up a full-length comparison of Emirates, Etihad and Singapore Airlines A380 first-class cabins that really gets into the nitty-gritty.
And as always — don’t forget to subscribe! Check back in with us for more episodes of “Being the Points Guy” every Thursday. And if you’ve fallen behind, catch up here.
Featured image by TPG
