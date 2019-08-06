This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’ve got tickets to any of the 2019 US Open matches from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4 and you’re a Chase customer, now is the time to reserve a slot to visit the on-site Chase Lounge. You can relax (and cool off) in the lounge if you have a Chase bank account, loan or a credit card.
Chase has created a special venue at the US Open, similar to an airport club lounge, to welcome its customers to the event with snacks, beverages and live streaming of the tennis matches.
The Chase Lounge is open from 10:30am to 4pm for day sessions and 6pm to 8:30pm for evening sessions. These hours are subject to change when sessions are modified or cancelled by the United States Tennis Association (USTA). Upon check-in, you’ll receive a wristband that will allow you to enter, leave and re-enter the lounge, though visitors should keep in mind this is a capacity-controlled venue, and the wristband alone doesn’t guarantee immediate entry. You may need to wait a bit if the lounge is at capacity.
The lounge is right inside the East Gate entrance of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Reserve Your Spot in the Chase Lounge Right Now
Chase customers can reserve access to the lounge for themselves and up to three guests by visiting ChaseGetsYouCloser.com. If you have a login from 2018, you can use that information to sign in. Otherwise, upon arriving at the home page, click the “Register” button. You’ll need to have one of your Chase credit or debit cards handy since you’ll use the customer service phone number on the back to verify your relationship with Chase.
Once you have an account and are logged in, you can view the available time slots and make your selection. Click the “Reserve” button and then pick the number of guests in your party.
You’ll receive onscreen confirmation of your reservation and you’ll also get an email confirmation. Just note that everyone in your group has to have a ticket for the US Open for the corresponding session in order to access the US Open grounds and the Chase Lounge.
Reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis for Day Sessions (1, 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19) and Evening Sessions (2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14 and 16). The Chase Lounge won’t be open to the public for sessions 18, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24. (That’s right: The lounge will host private parties during those time slots.)
Also remember that you can reserve four lounge slots. So, you and three friends can visit the lounge once, you can visit the lounge four different times alone or you and one other person can go twice. You can slice and dice those four sessions however you see fit.
If time slot you need isn’t available, don’t despair. You can easily join the waitlist. According to Chase, “If you join the waitlist for a session, please provide your mobile number and we will contact you via text message if space becomes available.”
What About an Amex Lounge?
TPG has reached out to American Express and is awaiting details on the perks American Express has planned for its customers at the US Open which, last year, included the high-end American Express Centurion Suite. Somewhat similar to the Chase Lounge, the capacity-controlled Centurion Suite was open to Amex Card Members with The Platinum Card® from American Express or the Centurion Card. The experience included snacks, air-conditioning and one complimentary cocktail. We’ll report back if, and when, those details become available.
Bottom Line
Reserve a visit to the Chase Lounge at the 2019 US Open now if your preferred session is available. If it isn’t, check the site often since your preferred time slot may pop up due to cancellations. Here’s a peek at what sessions are available right now:
H/T to reader Brian Kaufman who alerted us that bookings were underway.
