You can do more than watch tennis at the US Open. For the past few years, Chase has operated an exclusive lounge at the New York City venue, where you can relax and rejuvenate from a day or night at the Open. Chase refreshed the lounge this year with new lighting and graphics, and here’s what it looks like inside.
The entrance to the lounge is on the second floor of the Chase Center building, right near the East Gate of the USTA Center. You’ll be asked to check in outside before entering the lounge. You’ll be given a wristband at check-in, which will serve as your entry pass for the entirety of the session you’re attending.
Once inside, you’re greeted by the food and beverage bar. Here’s where you’ll find complimentary light bites and soft drinks, as well as the (paid) alcohol selection.
When I visited, there was a limited snack selection of sweet and salty trail mix, vegetable crudités and my favorite, miniature soft pretzels with assorted condiments. The soft drink selection consisted of regular and diet Coke, as well as Snapple, Seagram’s Ginger Ale and Badoit sparkling water. Small Evian water bottles were also available free of charge. Beers and wines ranged from $10.50-$13, in line with what you’d pay if you were purchasing the drinks elsewhere at the Open.
Outside of the snacks and drinks at the bar, I saw servers roaming around with complimentary frozen margaritas. There was also a pop-up doughnut bar that was quickly finished by hungry guests.
There’s another beverage bar near the lounge entrance with hot coffee, tea and cold brew(!). In keeping with the tennis theme, Chase created its blue octagonal logo out of tennis balls.
Aside from the food and beverage selection, there’s lots of seating towards the back of the lounge with options ranging from high-top tables to couches to circular dining tables. I did notice that the lounge got quite crowded as the day went on, but at least there was about 6,000 square feet of space for people to spread out.
There’s a private lounge restroom as well if you’d like to avoid some of the bathroom lines in the general grounds areas.
When I visited, Chase was handing out hats to each visitor, which is certainly a nice touch for hot late-summer days.
TPG first reported details on accessing the Chase Lounge a few weeks ago. Unfortunately, confirmed reservations filled up quickly, so unless you have a reservation, you’ll need to join the waitlist for lounge entry. The lounge is open for Sessions 1-17 and 19 from 10:30am – 4pm during the day and from 6pm – 8:30pm during the evening. These hours are subject to change when sessions are modified or cancelled by the United States Tennis Association (USTA).
If you don’t have luck getting into the Chase Lounge and have the Platinum Card® from American Express (or Centurion card), you should consider trying to enter the Amex Centurion Suite at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Although there are often lines there too, it never hurts to try!
Overall, I enjoyed my time in the Chase Lounge at the US Open. Yes, it got quite crowded, but it provided me a nice place to relax, with A/C. The food and beverage selection was quite limited, but something is definitely better than nothing, and the lounge was a nice option to have on a day spent watching world-class tennis.
All photos by the author except where noted.
