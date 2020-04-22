United pulls lie-flat seats from all premium transcon flights
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Over the last few years, United has offered lie-flat business-class seats on every single premium transcontinental flight, with flights between Newark and Los Angeles and San Francisco operated by a mix of Boeing 757s, 777s and 787 Dreamliners, including the 787-10. All flights between Boston and San Francisco received similar treatment, as well, with 2-2 lie-flats on a mix of United 757-200s.
Now, following an unprecedented drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, United has shifted its strategy significantly, operating all of its premium transcon flights with more fuel-efficient aircraft during the month of May. Per United:
Due to the significant drop in premium demand, beginning May 4, we will operate more efficient Boeing 737 aircraft on transcontinental routes between New York/Newark and Los Angeles and San Francisco and between San Francisco and Boston which were previously operated with Boeing 757 aircraft. We will continue monitoring and reviewing demand and adjust our schedule as necessary.
As a result, most May transcon flights sport standard first-class recliners, rather than the lie-flat seats passengers are accustomed to on these routes.
Seats are still being sold as business class, however, and pricing has not been adjusted — while $690 may seem entirely reasonable for a transcon lie-flat, it’s less appealing for a recliner, especially when economy cabins are going out nearly empty, and you can book a coach seat on the same plane for as little as $132.
Anyone flying at the moment most likely won’t be able to adjust plans, since travelers are only boarding planes when absolutely necessary. Still, if you’re after a lie-flat seat for your essential trip, there are some options — JetBlue continues to offer Mint service from Boston (BOS) and New York (JFK) to Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO), and Delta is offering at least one daily lie-flat flight between some of the above cities on most days in May.
As for American Airlines, the carrier’s A321T is currently grounded, though, as of now, AA is scheduled to resume some lie-flat transcon service as soon as May 7. United, meanwhile, is currently scheduled to resume its regular transcon schedule on June 4, though I can’t see that happening unless demand somehow returns within the next few weeks.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.