United Airlines and JetBlue have been gradually rolling out their BlueSky partnership since last year, first by allowing United MileagePlus members to earn and redeem miles on JetBlue flights and JetBlue TrueBlue members to do the same on United-operated flights. Now, the partnership is expanding into a new phase focused on elite traveler benefits.

As of Thursday, eligible TrueBlue and MileagePlus members can access reciprocal loyalty perks when flying either airline. This includes priority boarding and free checked bags, among other benefits.

New reciprocal benefits

Elite members of one airline who add their frequent flyer number when traveling on the other carrier are now eligible for status perks. These include priority check-in and security access, preferred seat selection after booking, one free checked bag with priority bag handling and same-day standby options.

Reciprocal perks will also include priority boarding, though privileges vary by status tier: United Premier Platinum and Premier 1K members flying JetBlue can board in Group 1, Premier Gold members can board in Group 2, and Premier Silver members can board in Group 3. Meanwhile, JetBlue Mosaic 2, 3 and 4 members flying with United can board in Group 1, and Mosaic 1 members can board in Group 2.

Additionally, complimentary extra-legroom seating is available to flyers at check-in. This will open up JetBlue's EvenMore and United's Economy Plus extra-legroom seats to elite travelers of the other carrier.

What United MileagePlus members get on JetBlue flights

United MileagePlus members can book JetBlue-operated flights directly on United's website using cash or MileagePlus miles.

In addition to the newly expanded reciprocal perks for elite members, MileagePlus members flying on JetBlue also earn 5 MileagePlus miles per dollar spent. However, JetBlue-operated flights do not earn Premier qualifying flights or Premier qualifying points. In other words, those flights won't count toward earning or maintaining United Premier elite status.

On board a JetBlue Airbus A321neo. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Also, keep in mind that MileagePlus members will not earn miles on select JetBlue routes, specifically those between Newark and Cancun, Aruba, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic — routes where the two carriers remain direct competitors. Mileage earning is also limited to select JetBlue fare classes.

What JetBlue TrueBlue members get on United flights

JetBlue TrueBlue members can book United-operated flights directly through JetBlue's website using cash or TrueBlue points.

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In addition to the newly expanded reciprocal perks for elite members, JetBlue TrueBlue members flying United can earn 5 TrueBlue points per dollar spent, which is slightly below the standard 6 points per dollar typically earned on JetBlue-operated flights.

United 787. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Unlike United MileagePlus members on JetBlue flights, JetBlue TrueBlue members can earn tiles toward Mosaic status by crediting qualifying United flights to their TrueBlue account.

Restrictions: No lounge access or first-class upgrades

Lounge access is missing from the list of reciprocal perks. At the moment, Blue Sky does not grant United Club lounge access to JetBlue flyers, nor does it allow United flyers to access JetBlue's lounge. JetBlue recently opened its first airport lounge at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and it is set to open another at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) late this summer.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

The Blue Sky partnership also does not yet offer complimentary first-class upgrades, meaning JetBlue elite members cannot leverage their status to secure a spot on the upgrade list. JetBlue does not currently offer first class, though it plans to add it to some planes by the end of the year.

Looking ahead

JetBlue and United said one future Blue Sky improvement will include the ability to easily book multi-leg itineraries across both airlines' networks. For example, a flyer could book a United flight from point A to point B and then a JetBlue flight from point B to point C, all in one single ticket.

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