United extending 1K and Global Services upgrades through April 2020
In previous years, United Airlines has offered to extend expiring Global Premier Upgrades (GPUs) for members who requalified for status — a quick call to the MileagePlus Service Center would get you a three-month extension on up to two GPUs, making them valid through April 30 rather than Jan. 31.
With this year’s switch to PlusPoints, however, the carrier warned that an extension most likely wouldn’t be available. I just gave MileagePlus a call and had no trouble extending the deadline for 80 PlusPoints, however — equivalent to two expiring GPUs!
As in the past, the following requirements apply if you’re hoping to extend your points:
- You must have already requalified for Premier 1K or Global Services status for the 2020 program year.
- You must call the MileagePlus Service Center at 800-421-4655 to request the extension.
My call took about 15 minutes in total — about 10 minutes for the agent to process the extension, after a five-minute hold.
Note that you can extend a maximum of 80 PlusPoints, but only in 40-point increments — if you have 70 PlusPoints expiring in January, only 40 will be extended. United will not extend points in any other increments, so a remainder of 30 (or any number other than 40) cannot be extended. My 80 points were converted from 4 Regional Premier Upgrades, though, which wouldn’t have been eligible for extension in the past.
