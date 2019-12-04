United Airlines’ PlusPoints conversion is now complete
When I went to bed Tuesday night, my United Airlines MileagePlus account had a balance of 10 Global Premier Upgrades (GPUs) and eight Regional Premier Upgrades (RPUs) — now, both have been merged into one PlusPoints total, just as the carrier promised.
Also as expected, my four Regional Premier Upgrades set to expire on Jan. 31, 2020, still have that same expiration as PlusPoints, but now they’re also worth the equivalent of two round-trip Polaris upgrades — which is exactly the reason I’ve been hanging onto them rather than letting them go for a domestic or regional flight.
Now, I’ll be able to redeem my PlusPoints balance for United and partner upgrades as follows:
- Economy to domestic first/regional business: 20 PlusPoints
- Economy to Premium Plus: 20 PlusPoints
- Premium Plus to Polaris: 30 PlusPoints
- Economy to Polaris (Y, B, M, E, U, H, Q, V, W): 40 PlusPoints
- Economy to ANA business (G, E, Y, B): 40 PlusPoints
- Business to ANA first (J, C, D): 40 PlusPoints
- Economy to Copa business: 40 PlusPoints
- Economy to Lufthansa business (G, E, Y, B, M, U, H, Q): 40 PlusPoints
- Business to Lufthansa first (J, C, D): 40 PlusPoints
- Economy to Polaris (S, T, L, K, G): 80 PlusPoints
- Economy to Polaris (“skip waitlist”): TBD PlusPoints
Meanwhile, Premier Platinum, 1K and Global Services members will earn PlusPoints at the following rates:
- 40 upon reaching Platinum
- 280 upon reaching 1K or GS
- 20 for each subsequent 3,000 PQPs (1K and GS only)
Stay tuned for a detailed guide to upgrading flights using PlusPoints, coming later this morning.
