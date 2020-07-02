United improves onboard beverage service, trims Saks amenities
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. airlines began scaling back their service offerings, limiting alcoholic beverages in some cases, and eliminating inflight service entirely in others. This week, Delta announced that beer and wine would return on certain routes, and now United is expanding its alcohol service, including in economy on international flights.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel news and tips.
As Brian Sumers reports, and a United spokesperson confirmed, most United flights will offer beverages in all cabins, beginning tomorrow, July 3. Coffee and tea will return on certain flights as well, as will liquor in all premium cabins.
It isn’t all good news on the passenger experience front, though. Beginning July 15, United will be reducing its Saks Fifth Avenue bedding on certain flights — that comfy Saks duvet will no longer be available in domestic business class, or in first class on lie-flat flights between the mainland U.S. and Alaska and Hawaii, with the airline offering a light throw blanket, instead. That same light blanket will be removed from international Polaris cabins, though I never found it to be necessary, myself.
While bringing back liquor in premium cabins is certainly an improvement, along with beverages on most other flights, I am a bit bummed to see United’s super-comfy Saks comforters disappear from shorter flights — they’ve kept me comfy on flights to and from Hawaii, and on many a business-class transcon.
Related: Inflight service is resuming — here’s what food and drinks the major U.S. airlines are currently serving
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.