Hurricane Dorian left the Bahamas devastated and the islands will need a huge amount of time and resources to recover. To help, United Airlines has launched a crowd funding campaign — the airline will match donations up to $100,000 to support relief efforts in the Bahamas.
One of the charities that United is supporting, Airlink, works with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to respond quickly to major disaster areas. In a release, Airlink’s CEO, Steve Smith, said United had flown more than 25 relief workers to the Bahamas, including search and rescue experts from Empact Northwest.
If you’re a United MileagePlus member, your donation could earn you up to 1,000 United miles. The airline will award 250 bonus award miles for donations of $50-$99, 500 miles for donations of $100-$249 and 1,000 miles for donations over $250. You must make your donation via the airline’s crowdfunding website, and terms and conditions of this bonus miles promotion can be found here.
“We can’t thank United enough for allowing us to jump out of the gate right away to aid people devastated by this storm,” said Airlink CEO Steven J. Smith. “Search and rescue, medical care, temporary shelter, and access to potable water are among the most immediate and pressing needs identified in the region. United’s assistance is critical in ensuring the right type of help quickly reaches those recovering.”
