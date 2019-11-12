United Airlines unveils first wide-body with its new blue swoop
United Airlines has painted its first wide-body jet, a Boeing 767-300ER, in the updated livery it unveiled in April.
The 767, registration N676UA, is the latest aircraft to wear the new look that already adorns a number of narrow-body aircraft in the Chicago-based carrier’s fleet. That includes Airbus A319s, Boeing 737s, Bombardier CRJ550s and Embraer E175s. United plans to repaint the entire fleet in about seven years, or by 2026.
United’s updated globe livery utilizes shades of blue and gray, while dropping the gold that it inherited from Continental Airlines when the carriers merged in 2010. The look also embraces the swoop below the windows that first adorned the Boeing 787 in 2012.
New look, who dis – our first widebody aircraft, a 767-300, in our new livery. pic.twitter.com/tA08PLwJ6p
— United Airlines (@united) November 12, 2019
“It is the biggest canvas that we have to symbolize and summarize who we are about connecting people and uniting the world,” United CEO Oscar Munoz said in April.
Wide-body Boeing 777s and 787s painted in United’s new livery are expected to join the 767 in the coming months. Photos of the 777-300ER and 787-10 with the new look visible on their tails have circulated on social media.
The first 767 wearing United’s new look re-entered passenger service on Tuesday, operating flight UA676 from Newark Liberty (EWR) to Houston Intercontinental (IAH), according to the website Flightaware. The jet is scheduled to fly to São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU) and Washington Dulles (IAD) through Thursday.
Featured image courtesy of United Airlines.
