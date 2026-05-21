United Airlines is throwing its hat in the ring on two popular leisure routes from Cleveland. The carrier on Thursday announced it's adding nonstop service from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) to Miami and Las Vegas.

Both flights will launch later this year.

It's part of what the Chicago-based airline said will form its largest schedule from the northern Ohio city in about a decade. Keep in mind that United used to operate a hub at CLE, but it wound down in 2014.

Tickets for both routes will go on sale this evening.

United's new Cleveland service to Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) will launch Sept. 24 and operate throughout the year.

Read more: United's big MileagePlus program changes are here: What to know

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Its flights to Miami International Airport (MIA) will be a bit more limited. That route will kick off Dec. 3 and run only during the peak winter season months through early April.

Each route will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays on one of United's Boeing 737-800s.

"Cleveland is an important market for United, and these flights continue the investment in our route network there by providing the local community with more nonstop and convenient flight options," Mark Weithofer, United's managing director of domestic network planning, said in a statement announcing the news.

United operated over 60,000 flights from Cleveland in 2013, according to Cirium data, averaging over 160 daily departures. That included service to both LAS and MIA.

Last year, the carrier operated just over 11,000 flights from the airport, or around 30 per day.

United will have competition on both its Las Vegas and Miami routes: Southwest Airlines and Frontier Airlines both fly CLE-LAS. Frontier and American Airlines fly CLE-MIA.

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