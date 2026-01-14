Skip to content
Go to Home Page
News

United taps former Apple, Delta executive as its new MileagePlus chief; Vasu Raja is back

Jan. 14, 2026
4 min read
United new Polaris Studio Premium Plus
The cards we feature here are from partners who compensate us when you are approved through our site, and this may impact how or where these products appear. We don’t cover all available credit cards, but our analysis, reviews, and opinions are entirely from our editorial team. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.

For months, United Airlines has been dropping breadcrumbs about "really big ideas" for the future of its MileagePlus program.

The airline hasn't offered any sneak peek about what's in store, just that it expects to make a ton more money off of the program in the coming years.

On Wednesday, the Chicago-based carrier announced it's bringing on a new executive to lead its loyalty program — and his credentials may offer some insight into how the airline is thinking about MileagePlus for the future.

What's next? United teases 'really big ideas' for future of MileagePlus program

United says it has tapped Jarad Fisher — who previously worked for both Apple and Delta Air Lines — to become president of MileagePlus.

Fisher's career includes two stops that may turn heads among points, miles and credit card enthusiasts.

He was a key player on the team that in 2019 launched Apple Card, the tech giant's cash-back credit card that, United noted, is "widely considered the most successful credit card launch in history."

Before that, Fisher helped lead the charge on revamping Delta's partnership with American Express in the early 2010s, which was really the start of that tie-up becoming the cash cow that it has become today — one that remains unmatched in the industry. (This week, Delta revealed it pulled in $8 billion through the partnership in 2025.)

Read more: United won't hike Premier status requirements in 2026, but announces big upgrade, PlusPoints changes

Daily Newsletter
Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter
Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts
United Airlines Airbus A321neo in the hangar at Dulles International Airport (IAD). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

What's behind this change?

So, what exactly does this shakeup mean for frequent United flyers?

That's not entirely clear: The airline hasn't yet laid out its grand vision for MileagePlus in the coming years.

However, industry analysts whom I spoke with late last year said they expected United would look, in the coming years, to strike a more lucrative credit card deal with its own banking partner, Chase.

"I think that part of the advantage that Delta has is that American Express is obviously very intertwined with them. And United has less of that with Chase right now," Conor Cunningham, industry analyst at New York-based Melius Research, told me last fall.

Now, the airline has hired Fisher, an executive with an Apple Card and Delta-Amex background to lead its loyalty program as it enters a phase that United says will be marked by major change and growth.

"His career is defined by a 'roll up your sleeves' approach to innovation," United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella wrote in a letter to employees viewed by TPG Wednesday.

Vasu Raja joins United as a consultant

The new MileagePlus president news wasn't the only head-turning announcement United made Wednesday.

The carrier also revealed it's bringing former American Airlines executive Vasu Raja on board as a consultant.

Raja is often viewed as a forward-thinking industry leader. However, he departed American in 2024 after leading the charge on a corporate sales strategy that the airline (and Wall Street) have since generally viewed as a strategic failure.

At United, Raja will temporarily lead the team behind the company's Kinective Media platform that launched about 18 months ago.

Raja is expected to be with the company as part of a short-term assignment, Nocella said.

In a statement to TPG Wednesday, Raja said:

"The team at United has already laid a solid foundation by building Kinective Media into a truly differentiated, first-of-its-kind airline media business. Over the next six months, I look forward to continuing the work to drive Kinective forward into its next phase of growth."

2 executives depart

As part of the leadership shakeup, United's current MileagePlus CEO Richard Nunn and chief operating officer Luc Bondar will depart in the coming weeks, the airline said.

Related reading:

Featured image by UNITED AIRLINES
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.